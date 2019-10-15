Alaska Governor Nominates Graphite One Project as High Priority Infrastructure Project

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphite One Inc. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) (“Graphite One” or the “Company”) announces that on October 4, 2019, Alaska Governor Michael J. Dunleavy submitted a letter to the President of the United States requesting that the Company’s Graphite Creek Project and associated advanced materials processing facility (the “Project”) be designated a high-priority infrastructure project (“HPIP”) pursuant to Executive Order 13766 of January 24, 2017.



The Graphite Creek deposit, situated about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska, is the largest known natural graphite resource in the United States. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade graphite products primarily for electric vehicle batteries, energy storage systems, and other value-added markets. “Governor Dunleavy’s High-Priority designation request is a strong signal of the strategic importance of a project like Graphite Creek,” said Anthony Huston, GPH CEO. “Joined with our advanced materials processing facility, our project would provide two links in an advanced graphite supply chain at a time when U.S. graphite production is zero.”

The U.S. Government in December 2017 placed natural graphite on its Critical Minerals List of materials critical to the national economy and national security of the United States. The United States currently has no domestic natural graphite production and is 100% reliant on imports. China produces 70% of the world’s supply.1 According to the authoritative US Geological Survey report, Critical Mineral Resources of the United States (2017): “Graphite is considered a critical and strategic mineral because of its essential applications in the aerospace and energy sectors (such as refractory and foundry applications in the steel and metal industries and use in high-temperature lubricants, high-strength lightweight composite materials, batteries, modern nuclear reactors, fuel cells, electric motors, and evolving electronic applications that anticipate rapid growth in demand for graphite).”2

“Designating the Graphite Creek Project as a high-priority infrastructure project will send a strong signal that the U.S. intends to end the days of our 100 percent import-dependency for this increasingly critical mineral,” said Governor Dunleavy. The full text of the Governor’s nomination letter is available here.

High Priority Infrastructure Projects

The HPIP program was initiated as a means of expediting, in a manner consistent with law, the approval process for projects designated as high priority for the United States by the Chairman of the White House Council on Environmental Quality. It was instituted with President Donald J. Trump’s signing on January 24, 2017 of Executive Order 13766 - Expediting Environmental Reviews and Approvals for High Priority Infrastructure Projects.

About Graphite One Inc.

GRAPHITE ONE INC. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the “Project”), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite (“CSG”) that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company’s Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products, would likely be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company’s proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

