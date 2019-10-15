LiteLink Announces Launch of PerfectRoute, a Route Planning and Fleet Optimization Solution

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. (“LiteLink”) (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B), a key player in logistics and payment solutions, is pleased to announce PerfectRoute , a delivery route planning and fleet optimization solution for all types of vehicles designed for last-mile delivery, powered by the 1SHIFT Logistics platform.



With the global route optimization software market expected to reach US$5.07 billion by 2023, compounded with today’s increasing pressure to lower costs of transportation and logistics.

Route optimization will be provided to enterprise customers via Litelink’s flagship 1SHIFT platform, but also as a standalone offering in a simple monthly subscription format under the second brand ‘Perfect Route,’ guaranteeing the best route for any delivery to achieve the lowest delivery costs.

1SHIFT’s route and truck optimization features will be available to the mass market this quarter in 2019, which customer trials currently taking place at this time.

PerfectRoute is a true self-service SaaS offering from Litelink focused on user simplicity and immediate response of the best fit optimized route to take. To access this feature, any user can upload any number of pickup and drop-off locations, and simple click ‘Optimize’ to generate the most efficient planned route to take. The key differentiator is a ‘truck optimizer feature’ that estimates how many trucks are required to ship al customer orders minimizing wastage and cost.

“While onsite with a customer implementing our flagship platform 1SHIFT Logistics, we noticed the time and effort being spent each day manually figuring out how many trucks and customer orders were required for planned truck routes. It is clear the owners are very reliant on two critical resources and an array of manual steps,'' stated Shanila Karim, head of 1SHIFT Customer Success.

“We are very excited about the launch of our new product PerfectRoute, which will solve some of the key biggest challenges faced by last-mile delivery businesses,” said LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. “Litelink can continue to focus on rolling out 1SHIFT Logistics to enterprise clients, and now capture even a larger market with a subscription based high value solution like Perfect Route.”

To learn more about PerfectRoute , schedule a demo of the solution or request a 14-day free trial, please visit https://1shiftlogistics.com/1shiftrouting2/ or email kent.churn@1shiftlogistics.com .

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time. Our route planning and fleet optimization platform PerfectRoute is designed to help last-mile delivery companies better plan deliveries with higher truck utilization.

For investor relations, please contact Yana Bobrovskaya at 604-307-2553 or email investor@litelinktech.com .

Forward-looking Statement

This news release may contain certain “Forward-Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the nature of the business of LiteLink, and other factors or information. Such statements represent LiteLink’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimate that, while considered reasonable by LiteLink, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LiteLink does not intend and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.