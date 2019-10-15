DocNetwork Attendance Feature Delivers Enhanced Safety to CampDoc and SchoolDoc Platforms

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DocNetwork announced the launch of their new Attendance module to help camps and schools simplify the tedious tasks of daily check-in and tracking attendance at activities and classes. Through the use of intuitive design, this new module is easy-to-use for both families and staff, and ensures that operations run efficiently and children are safe in any environment.



"DocNetwork is committed to developing solutions to keep the safety and security of children at the forefront of program operations,” said Dr. Michael Ambrose, founder and CEO of DocNetwork. “With the launch of our new Attendance module, camps and schools will be able to safely track the drop-off and pick-up of their participants using a mobile device.”

With the new Attendance module, camps and schools can track arrivals and departures from any location. With detailed reports, quick visibility of absences and locations is now available on the platform.

“The camps and schools we work with put health and safety first,” said Amy Williams, Director of Accounts at DocNetwork. “With the launch of our new Attendance module, we’re excited to help make sure that only those authorized are the ones dropping-off and picking-up their campers and students.”

Through their CampDoc and SchoolDoc platforms, DocNetwork offers the most comprehensive solution to ensure the health and safety of children when they are away from home. The DocNetwork suite includes their flagship electronic health record, online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, text message alerts, discounted medical supplies, CampGrams, and now check-in and attendance.

Camps and schools interested in improving the safety and security of the children at their camp or school should visit www.campdoc.com/attendance or www.schooldoc.com/attendance for more information.

About DocNetwork

DocNetwork is an international, comprehensive electronic health record system, offering solutions to improve efficiency and maximize safety in camps and schools. A collaborative effort between doctors, nurses, and camp and school directors, DocNetwork helps organizations manage health forms, allergies, medications, and illness and injury tracking. DocNetwork also offers online registration, travel and emergency medical protection, emergency text message alerts, discounted camp medical supplies, and one-way parent emails, and now check-in and attendance. For more information about DocNetwork and web-based health management, please visit www.campdoc.com, www.schooldoc.com or call 734-619-8300.

