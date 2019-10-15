CEMATRIX Corporation Secures a New $4.4 Million Infrastructure Project

Contracts Reach Record Total

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSXV: CVX) (the “Corporation” or “CEMATRIX”) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”) and Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’) has secured a $4.4 million U.S. infrastructure contract. This new contract increases this year’s contracted sales to $37.4 million, of which $14.0 million are currently scheduled to carry over to 2020.



Total contracts and verbally awarded projects for CEMATRIX Group, including the contracts noted above, increased by $1.0 million to a record of approximately $72.0 million to date, of which approximately $43.2 million are currently scheduled to carry over into 2020/21.

“The $4.4 million contract is a large, engineered fill project in the Midwestern region of the United States and is a testament to the quality work completed by CEMATRIX’s MOS subsidiary on similar projects over the past couple of years” stated Jeff Kendrick, CEMATRIX President and CEO. “Furthermore, this new sizeable contract reflects the continued growth of the cellular concrete market, as engineers continue to choose cellular concrete over other legacy products. CEMATRIX’s cellular concrete provides a better overall construction solution to engineered fill type applications, when new or replacement infrastructure including freeways, bridges, roads, runways and facilities are being constructed over weak and unstable soils.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

