Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta to Keynote at EMEA Progress User Group Challenge 2019

Three-day event to bring together 500 attendees, 85 speakers and 12 workshops focused on Progress innovations and industry best practices

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that CEO Yogesh Gupta will deliver the keynote address at EMEA Progress User Group (PUG) Challenge , the independent user-group conference held by the Progress community. The event will take place Oct. 29-31, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Registration is now open.



EMEA PUG Challenge provides a forum for the company’s community of partners, customers and end users to learn, collaborate and network. With sessions focused on how-to demos, best practices and case studies, attendees will learn about the newest trends in application development, developer tooling and productivity, business process management and data administration, among others. They will also see the latest advancements across the Progress® portfolio.

“True to tradition, this year’s event will feature an amazing lineup of speakers, including 85 renowned industry and Progress experts,” said Bert Tukkers, Director, EMEA PUG Challenge. “We will also offer 12 hands-on workshops for all who want to dive even deeper into a specific topic. The conference is a great opportunity to share best practices and find new ways to leverage Progress technologies. Progress’ ongoing support of the EMEA PUG Challenge is truly critical to our success, and we appreciate the company’s commitment to our attendees from the entire organization.”

During his keynote, Progress CEO Yogesh Gupta will discuss the latest innovations in the company’s product portfolio and how they empower partners and customers to create applications that drive app development and digital experiences. EMEA PUG Challenge 2019 speakers also include John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress, Mike Fechner, Director, Consultingwerk Software Services, and Coenie Vermaak, Solutions Architect, Britehouse Automotive.

“Our product strategy and engineering efforts for our core products, such as OpenEdge® platform, are driven by the needs of our ISV partners and enterprise customers,” said Gupta. “As the largest gathering of OpenEdge platform users outside North America, I’m excited to be presenting at the EMEA PUG Challenge and to be able to share and elicit feedback on our vision, strategies and product roadmaps.”

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) offers the leading platform for developing and deploying strategic business applications. We enable customers and partners to deliver modern, high-impact digital experiences with a fraction of the effort, time and cost. Progress offers powerful tools for easily building adaptive user experiences across any type of device or touchpoint, the flexibility of a cloud-native app dev platform to deliver modern apps, leading data connectivity technology, web content management, business rules, secure file transfer, network monitoring, plus award-winning machine learning that enables cognitive capabilities to be a part of any application. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000 enterprise customers, and two million developers rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

