International shipping Platform Parcel ABC rapidly expands to Hungary

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online shipping platform ParcelABC is opening entering the Hungarian market. From now on, international and domestic shipments can be made to and from Hungary. Parcel ABC recently announced new routes to Balkans, Slovakia, Slovenia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, and is halfway to start activities in China. The goal of Parcel ABC is to offer a full range of parcel delivery options in the global markets.Andrius Balkūnas, one of the founders of the ParcelABC online shipping platform, is actively working on the expansion of the platform from the very beginning of the idea. “We have started as a small startup back in early March, 2017, and now, we are delivering all across the globe with few exceptions that soon to be changed. Every month we are opening new routes and conquering new markets.”ParcelABC is already shipping packages from most countries across the globe and offers a large selection of services to and from its established markets of the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Australia, Italy, and the United States.The main purpose of Parcel ABC is to make delivery from door to door possible and affordable for anyone all around the globe. The ParcelABC shipping platform brings together large and small courier companies around the world and is one of the largest courier networks in the sector.“There is a huge demand for low-cost shipping service around the globe and we work hard to provide excellent service and enable all the demanded routes. Our main vision is to make parcel delivery affordable to everyone, everywhere,” says Mr Balkūnas.Parcel ABC provides the best prices in the market by uniting thousands of local and international delivery companies and fill their empty spaces with your packages and deliveries. This enables us to offer you a full range of services for express and economy delivery, using the most reputable and reliable courier companies.ParcelABC’s unique system makes it possible to send and receive packages quickly and at an affordable price without leaving your home. The system is built to be very easy to use for a person of any age or technological knowledge.Also, the system generates your unique shipping code, and by entering it to the system you can track the entire process of delivery online. So you always know when the courier will ring your doorbell.To ship a parcel, all you have to do is enter the addresses of the sender and the recipient. The price of the service depends on, where the sender and the recipient are located as well as the weight, dimensions of the parcel itself and the speed of service required.More information about the parcel services offered by ParcelABC can be found by visiting the website at https://www.parcelabc.com Contact Info:Name: ParcelABCEmail: support@parcelabc.comOrganization: Parcel ABC LimitedAddress: 5 Underwood Street, London, N1 7LY, United Kingdom



