Asia Inc. 500 and CGIAR Platform for Big Data in Agriculture launch new initiatives

Launch of 'NexGen’ and ‘Youth in Data Connect

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia Inc. 500 in association with the CGIAR Platform for Big Data in Agriculture conducted an event for 150 young leaders launching Asia Inc. 500’s NexGen campus connect program and CGIAR’s Youth in Data Connect initiative at T-Hub.Asia Inc. 500's NexGen is a vibrant program focusing on various colleges and universities, aiming to form a network of like-minded students across the country. NexGen empowers and grooms selected students across India who will serve as the first point of contact of their institute conducting events on various aspects of tech and non-tech fields.CGIAR’s Youth in Data Connect initiative acts as an open forum for students to connect and learn how they can contribute to agriculture. The platform connects youths and youth-led initiatives with industry partners to boost digital agriculture around the world.The event consisted of a Quiz/Activity/Feedback session to gauge the level of interest in entrepreneurship among students and an Open House session i.e. a freewheeling informal Q&A session wherein the students shared their concerns, entrepreneurial ideas and sought guidance. This was followed by the launch of ‘NexGen’ and ‘Youth in Data Connect’ initiatives by Mr. Gopalakrishnan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, Ms. Marianne McDade, Head of Communications, CGIAR Platform for Big Data in Agriculture and Mr. Raghavendra Hunasgi, Global Convenor, Asia Inc. 500.“The future of food security depends on today’s youth and how we engage them in the agriculture sector particularly in the digital agriculture and innovation space. An important first step is to provide an opportunity for them to connect with the people and institutions that can support their growth and foster their ideas. Launching our new initiative, Youth in Data Connect, at T-Hub, India’s leading start-up, and innovation hub was the obvious choice”, said Ms. Mcdade.“We are extremely delighted to launch the NexGen campus connect program to encourage, inspire and empower students. Initiatives like these will help facilitate and nurture the future leaders of the country and contribute to their career growth”, said Mr. Hunasgi.About Asia Inc. 500: Asia Inc. 500 is a digital platform for celebrating, recognizing and awarding thought leaders and industry stalwarts across Asia. The global pioneer, which is also an international business magazine, endows an exposure of top business organizations that have manifested in a digital transformation. With a motive to bring the best in Asia, Asia Inc. 500 has been laying continuous emphasis on recognizing and rewarding 5000+ individuals and organizations across Asia and has magazines published across 6 countries in 3 languages and business news channels in Singapore and Hong Kong.For more information about us, please visit – www.asiainc500.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.