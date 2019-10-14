ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – TLF

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLF) resulting from allegations that Tandy Leather may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On August 13, 2019, after the market closed, Tandy Leather disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019, citing an Audit Committee investigation related to “certain aspects of the Company’s methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company’s business and operations.” On this news, Tandy Leather’s share price fell $0.95 per share over the next three days, or more than 17%, to close at $4.50 per share on August 16, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Tandy Leather investors. If you purchased shares of Tandy Leather please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1691.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com .

