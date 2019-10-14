Bell & Evans Is On a Roll – Introduces Line of Premium Chicken Meatballs

/EIN News/ -- Fredericksburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family owned, premium chicken producer Bell & Evans just launched a line of uncooked, frozen chicken meatballs this fall that are unlike any you’ve ever tried. Flavors include Parmesan Breaded with Mozzarella, Buffalo Seasoned and a traditional, savory Chicken Meatball. All three varieties are made from a blend of dark meat chicken and skin for full flavor and are uncooked and nitrogen frozen to lock in freshness and natural juices. How many quick meal options deliver the flavor, quality and nutrition that Bell & Evans offers in their prepared products? There’s finally a line of premium chicken meatballs, consistent with the excellent quality you expect from Bell & Evans.

Bell & Evans is an industry leader in new product development. In 2018, the producer introduced the first boneless, skin-on whole chicken leg to the retail market, which garnished attention from Epicurious, one of the most trusted cooking brands in the world. Earlier this year, Bon Appétit featured Bell & Evans’ new Spatchcock cut of chicken in their article “Bell & Evans Just Made All Our Spatchcocking Dreams Come True.” Bell & Evans also has a new breaded boneless, skinless chicken thigh that makes the perfect, sophisticated chicken sandwich, offering a more flavorful and tender bite than white meat can deliver.

“While commodity producers are now adding plant proteins and other overly processed additives to their chicken in order to sell it, Bell & Evans is doing what we do best – innovating and producing superior chicken products that consumers want to buy,” said Bell & Evans Owner Scott Sechler.

Bell & Evans Parmesan Breaded Chicken Meatballs contain a blend of mozzarella cheese, garlic and Italian seasonings with a light Parmesan breading. It’s the perfect meatball to garnish with marinara and serve as a unique slider, within a full sub or over pasta.

The Buffalo Seasoned Chicken Meatballs deliver a mild-to-medium heat and are gluten free. No better football appetizer ever existed! Simply cook and then drizzle with your favorite Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing for a spectacular hors d’oeuvre.

The traditional Chicken Meatballs are also gluten free and contain a blend of high-quality organic seasonings. They are versatile enough to pair with nearly any sauce or within any meatball dish.

For recipe ideas, check out Bell & Evans new Chicken Meatballs 3 Ways video on YouTube.

“We’ve been conducting our own taste tests every time there’s a visitor and the response is always, ‘wow, these are excellent!’” said Sechler. “We can’t wait to hear the feedback from our retail partners and customers!”

Visit the Bell & Evans website for a product locator, additional recipe ideas and much more.

About Bell & Evans – Bell & Evans is America’s oldest branded chicken company, celebrating 125 years of business and 10 years of organic production. We are the industry pioneer of all-natural chicken and Raised Without Antibiotics and have established the highest set of animal welfare standards in the industry. From our World’s First Organic Certified, Animal-Welfare-Focused Chicken Hatchery to Slow Induction Anesthesia and 100% Air Chill, Bell & Evans is passionate about raising chickens responsibly using common sense practices to produce only premium chicken.

Heather Hitz Bell & Evans 717-820-3113 hhitz@bellandevans.com



