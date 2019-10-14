Livongo to Release Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Livongo Health, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVGO) today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after close of U.S. stock market at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call. Livongo management will host the call, followed by a question answer session.



All interested parties may dial 270-215-9499 and reference “Livongo” to listen to the quarterly conference call. Participants may join the webcast here. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after completion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, www.livongo.com, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Livongo

Livongo offers a whole person platform that empowers people with chronic conditions to live better and healthier lives, beginning with diabetes and now including hypertension, weight management, pre-diabetes, and behavioral health. Livongo pioneered the new category of Applied Health Signals to silence noisy healthcare. Our team of data scientists aggregate and interpret substantial amounts of health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely health signals. The Livongo approach has demonstrated that it can deliver better clinical and financial outcomes while creating a different and better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information, visit: www.livongo.com or engage with Livongo on LinkedIn or Twitter.

