TMCF HOSTS EXCLUSIVE LEADERSHIP AND JOB RECRUITMENT CONFERENCE FOR OVER 400 HBCU STUDENTS IN WASHINGTON DC

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) will convene the largest, most exclusive, talent and professional development recruiting conference for students attending the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs) at the award-winning 19th Annual Leadership Institute presented by longtime supporter of HBCUs and TMCF, Wells Fargo.

“Since 2007, Wells Fargo has provided more than $8 million to TMCF, supporting thousands of young people through scholarships, leadership development, career opportunities, financial wellness, and other support services. We are excited to engage with outstanding scholars from TMCF’s 47 member colleges and universities during the Leadership Institute,” said Dewey Norwood, Relationship Manager, Wells Fargo Corporate Philanthropy. “We see our work with TMCF as part of our commitment to advancing equity and helping students overcome barriers to economic opportunities. Together we’re providing critical access to higher education and helping students get the skills they need to enter and be successful in the workplace.”

A signature component to Leadership Institute is the recruitment fair on the final day. After a host of branding and leadership plenary sessions, the students are presented with an opportunity to put their refined skills to the test. Recruiters and executives, many of which are TMCF Leadership Alumni can connect directly with the hand-selected students TMCF has identified as the best of the best. In addition to recruitment partners like Wells Fargo, over 70 major companies from all sectors, government agencies, and graduate schools are present to identify top talent and offer jobs, internships and continuing education opportunities.

Students will attend sessions on financial literacy, personal branding, 21st Century skill development, and this year’s Leadership Institute has expanded to include exclusive concurrent professional development immersion programs for additional students like our new cohort of Hennessy Fellows. Additionally, the official media partner for Leadership Institute will be Diverse: Issues In Higher Education which stands out as the only source of critical news, information and insightful commentary on the full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education.

“TMCF prides itself on its commitment to being the premier higher education organization identifying, cultivating and promoting the immensely talented students from our nation’s publicly-supported HBCUs and PBIs,” said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. “Together will all of our recruitment partners we will continue to expand the horizons of these students through networking, training and the full-time internship and employment opportunities around the country. From the classroom to the C-Suite, TMCF is there for our students.”

The culmination of the conference is the 32nd Anniversary Awards Gala where the students will be amongst the 1,600 guests to honor the achievements of Jeffrey J. Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Ally Financial, Inc; Kay Coles James, President, The Heritage Foundation, and Founder, The Gloucester Institute; and Dr. Harold L. Martin, Sr., Chancellor, North Carolina A&T State University on October 19.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.



TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

