Rory Angold is the New Executive Vice President at United Car Care

As part of their desire to continue to offer excellent service to clients, United Car Care has appointed Mr. Rory Angold as the new Executive Vice President.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Rory Angold is happy to announce his new position as the Executive Vice President at United Car Care. Rory is the top candidate for this position as he has 20+ years of experience working with automotive dealers and industry partners helping them increase their overall bottom line.

Rory’s expertise is in leading, training, managing, and reinsurance — all key aspects of ensuring positive results in the automotive care industry. He’s helped many clients identify their risks and carefully assessed it against rewards, with the aim of building a solid business that will be profitable.

To learn more about Rory Angold, please visit his website: https://www.roryangold.com/

United Car Care is a top player in the car care sector and automotive industry. For years, the company has remained one of the most reliable outfits trusted by many Americans.

Their services include consulting, car care, roadside emergency assistance, reinsurance, and more. They are proud to work with a long list of agents and dealers, offering them profit opportunities, products, marketing assistance, and efficient claims handling. United Car Care also has a long list of customers who enjoy many of their offerings at a very affordable price.

Mr. Rory Angold has worked in different capacities for other companies in the past two decades, before moving to United Car Care. During his last role at Zurich, he served as regional manager, area manager, and finance and insurance executive.

Rory is passionate about his career and is regarded as someone who is extremely focused. He has the unique ability to identify and develop talent. He brings in plenty of energy and leadership skills that help him excel in all areas making him the perfect addition to the United Car Care team.

For more information on United Car Care, please visit their website: http://unitedcarcare.com/



