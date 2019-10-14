John Zimmel Lists Three Tips for Becoming an Entrepreneur

At 21 years’ old, John Zimmel is a budding entrepreneur. Here’s three tips that he says will help other young go-getters get their businesses up and running.

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just a few short years ago, John Zimmel was not a business owner. In fact, much like many young people, he didn’t quite know what he wanted to do with his career, or where to start. John only knew that working a nine to five job was not for him.“I realized I needed something where I could express myself creatively. Construct a career that I could be proud of and energize my day today,” said John Zimmel . “I wanted to be my own boss.”John is not alone. One survey found that 66% of millennials have goals to start their own business. Yet, many do not. Lack of experience and huge student loan debt have been cited as the main obstacles. But young people have a huge advantage in the self-employed market with opportunities to succeed more quickly than the generation before them. One report from BNP Paribas showed that entrepreneurs between the ages of 20 and 35 had already founded double the amount of businesses as those over 50.John Zimmel is a prime example. At 21 years old, he already owns four businesses in multiple states. He knows the feeling of wanting to start a self-employed life and knows how daunting the thought of it can be. Here are three tips that helped him get organized and finally launch his passion career as an entrepreneur.Find What’s Right for You“Be open to the exploration of the many facets of your life,” said John. “What is exciting to you? Follow your gut. If something feels lackluster, then it’s not right. If you feel inspired and energized by the thought, then you are on the right track.”John continued, “Some examples include the realization you love math. You love talking about it, breaking it down, and helping people figure it out. This could lead you to a self-employed tutor. Or maybe you love planning trips on a budget. Do that for other people.”Create a Support Network“Surround yourself with similar masterminds,” said John Zimmel. “Build a network of people that support you, can advise you, and work with you now or in the future. Building a network is key to any successful business and opens up opportunities that you wouldn’t have thought of yourself.”To get your networking off the ground, John recommends attending local chapters of business groups regularly to meet people in the same industry and gain experience meeting new people face-to-face.Know Your Target Audience and Know How to Create Value for Them“Understanding your audience is very vital to your business success,” said John. “Ask yourself who your customers are. Will your service be relevant to their daily life? Why would they need you? You need to come up with a value proposition, if you have nothing to offer your customers, then you don’t have a business.”John Zimmel is a young, vibrant entrepreneur from Greenwich, CT who’s eager to take his clients’ brand recognition to the next level through social media strategies and high-quality digital content. He owns and operates four businesses including his modern-day communications parent company, Labyrinth35X; audio production company, Grass Fed Audio; digital content creation agency, West 35 Media; and his video production company, Nameless Productions. John Zimmel is also a performer himself of magic.Labyrinth35X – https://labyrinth35x.com/ Grass Fed Audio – https://www.grassfedaudio.com/ West 35 Media – https://west35media.com/ Nameless Productions – https://www.namelesswebsite.com/



