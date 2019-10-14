Motive Adds LA Office to Its Expanding Presence

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motive, a fast-growing creative collective known for delivering disruptive, culturally driven brand campaigns and activations is continuing its aggressive expansion plans by adding a significant presence in Los Angeles. The agency will be taking on the business formerly known as Pitch, another Project Worldwide agency, effective immediately.



Based in Denver, the North American network is now coast-to-coast with offices in New York, Toronto, and now LA. Motive’s 150 people work for an esteemed client roster which includes the PepsiCo portfolio of brands across beverage and snack categories, LVMH, AB InBev, True Food Kitchen, Ram Trucks, A&E, and Warner Brothers. The addition of Pitch’s clients will expand that roster to include Burger King, Westfield, KeVita, and Yonex.

“It is rare to have an agency that consistently produces top-tier work while at the same time achieving such strong financial performance. Motive has proven itself capable of delivering against a range of client needs, and their diverse assortment of skills and collaborative culture will benefit the clients they are now adding,” said Project Worldwide Chairman and CEO Robert G. Vallee, Jr.

Culver City is in the middle of a creative renaissance due to a number of the biggest content producers opening up studios mere steps away from where Motive will now be operating. The agency, which sits in the crosshairs of brand experience and consumer engagement, will benefit from all the resources and talent now available to it in this new zip code as the team continues to create innovative and memorable campaigns for Motive’s clients.

“We all know LA is one of the pillars of the cultural and communications worlds. We are stoked to have a footprint in this market with its multitude of brands, talent, production, technology, and entertainment resources. We are now able to operate from within the center of this universe,” said Matt Statman, Motive’s CEO. “Pitch has been doing great work for its clients for a long time. We are excited to be able to engage with these new clients and demonstrate what our expanded capabilities and footprint can bring to their business.”

Statman, Motive’s founder and creative leader, will be heavily involved in the evolution of the LA outpost, as will Krista Nicholson, Motive’s president.

ABOUT MOTIVE: Motive is a full-service advertising agency working with partners that are looking for innovative ways to build loyal connections with consumers and move the needle. Focused on big ideas and campaign platforms that create differentiation for brands, Motive’s sweet spot lies at the intersection of tactics that create deep consumer engagement. Comprised of six studios—Brand Storytelling, Content, Digital/Social, Design, Cultural Insights, and Experiential—Motive’s nimble operations empower the agency to create and implement highly integrated cross-platform campaigns, or serve as a hired gun for precision execution.

CONTACT: Motive Matt Statman CEO matt.statman@thinkmotive.com



