Veruna Named Insurance Technology Company of the Year

/EIN News/ -- HOPKINTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce the company was recently named Insurance Technology Company of the Year by the Connecticut Young Insurance Professionals (CTYIP).



“It’s easy to convince yourself and your employees that what you are doing is innovative, because we are all ‘drinking the Kool-Aid,’ so to speak,” said Eliot Bless, VP of operations at Veruna. “This kind of external recognition really validates the innovative nature of the technology Veruna has been so intentional about creating to manage the modern insurance agency.”

CTYIP is dedicated to the professional and personal growth of individuals in the insurance industry. CTYIP is also an affiliate of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) of Connecticut Inc., a trade association representing professional, independent insurance agencies, brokerages, and the employees of those companies throughout the state.

The Insurance Technology Company of the Year award recognizes an InsurTech company that excels in enhancing the independent agent and client relationship and making a significant impact in the insurance technology field. Veruna is replacing legacy management systems and giving traditional agencies a chance to compete in a fast-paced, digital-first world. By marrying exceptional technology and industry expertise, Veruna delivers an AMS with higher levels of mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration.

Veruna was presented with this award during the CTYIP’s 6th Annual Golden Gala Awards held on October 3 at Fantasia in North Haven, Connecticut. Several Veruna employees, including Chief Product Strategist Jon Lincoln, Eliot Bless, Business Analyst Sheila Blythe, and Data Migration Specialist Eric Amundsen, were on hand to accept the award.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

