Akorn to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akorn, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRX), a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it plans to issue a press release before market open on Thursday, October 31, 2019 outlining its third quarter 2019 financial results.

In addition, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial and operating results. Hosting the call will be Douglas Boothe, President and Chief Executive Officer and Duane Portwood, Chief Financial Officer.

To access the call, please dial (844) 249-9382 in the U.S. and +1 (270) 823-1530 for international callers. The conference ID is 4344329. To access the live webcast, please go to Akorn’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.akorn.com .

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and will be available for 90 days. To access the webcast replay, please go to Akorn’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.akorn.com .

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. Akorn has manufacturing facilities located in Decatur, Illinois; Somerset, New Jersey; Amityville, New York; Hettlingen, Switzerland and Paonta Sahib, India that manufacture ophthalmic, injectable and specialty sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals. Additional information is available on Akorn’s website at www.akorn.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", including expectations and other statements regarding Akorn's goals and plans. When used in this document, the words “will,” “expect,” “continue," “scheduled,” “plans,” “intend,” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. A number of important factors could cause actual results of Akorn and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the effect of the Delaware Court of Chancery’s October 1, 2018 decision against Akorn and the Delaware Supreme Court’s December 7, 2018 order affirming the Chancery Court’s decision on Akorn’s ability to retain and hire key personnel, its ability to maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers and others with whom it does business, or its operating results and business generally, (ii) the risk that ongoing or future litigation against the defendants or related to the court’s decision may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and/or liability, (iii) the outcome of the investigation conducted by Akorn, with the assistance of outside consultants, into alleged breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn and any actions taken by Akorn, third parties or the FDA as a result of such investigations, (iv) the difficulty of predicting the timing or outcome of product development efforts, including FDA and other regulatory agency approvals and actions, if any, (v) the timing and success of product launches, (vi) difficulties or delays in manufacturing, (vii) Akorn’s increased indebtedness and obligation to comply with certain covenants and other obligations under its standstill agreement with its first lien term loan lenders (the “Standstill Agreement”), (viii) Akorn’s obligation under the Standstill Agreement to enter into a comprehensive amendment that is satisfactory in form and substance to the first lien term loan lenders, (ix) the risk that the holders of a significant number of shares may opt out of and elect not to participate in or be bound by the Securities Class Action Settlement Agreement, (x) the risk that the Securities Class Action Settlement Agreement may not obtain the necessary approval by the court or may be terminated in accordance with its terms, (xi) the risk that insurance proceeds, common shares or other consideration contemplated to be exchanged pursuant to the proposed settlement is not available at the appropriate time and (xii) such other risks and uncertainties outlined in the risk factors detailed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of Akorn’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 (as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) on March 1, 2019) and in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” of Akorn’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended March 31, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on May 9, 2019) and June 30, 2019 (as filed with the SEC on August 2, 2019) and other risk factors identified from time to time in Akorn’s filings with the SEC. Readers should carefully review these risk factors, and should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this press release. Akorn undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Investors/Media:

(847) 279-6162

Investor.relations@akorn.com



