Windows 7 Will Be End of Life In January 2020, Local IT Firm Has An Affordable Upgrade Solution

Companies looking to upgrade to Windows 10 now have affordable solutions from a Local IT Firm Impress Computers with a choice up options starting at 199

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is now fairly wide known that Microsoft will be ending support for Windows 7 in January of 2020 and they have advised people to upgrade to Windows 10 before that time to avoid being compromised by an unprotected operating system.

For many companies this can be a daunting task, especially if they have lots of computers that need to be upgraded. The impact will be from both a cost and time point of view, and time is running out.

A local IT Firm, Impress Computers, has come up with a solution that is affordable and is not time consuming. Impress Computers will install a brand new solid state drive, clone the existing hard drive, remove any infections and then perform the upgrade to Windows 10

By doing it in this manner, the existing drive is preserved in the case that something should go wrong. The life of the computer or laptop is extending by the use of a brand new SSD drive that has a 3 year warranty. The customer is also ensured that any viruses, spyware or other infections are removed. Also, since a clone is performed, all programs and data will be kept intact, but now running on a Windows 10 platform.

The entire process will only cost $199 and is the most affordable solution for most companies and individuals to do the Windows 10 upgrade.

Impress Computers has also advised that should the firm detect any problems with the existing computer that could affect the smooth operation of Windows 10, then a replacement computer, coupled with a data transfer can be arranged. In store there is a selection of computers and laptops running Windows 10 Pro starting at $299.

One of the points to consider with Microsoft Office is that Office 2019 will not work on Windows 7, whilst Office 2003 and 2007 may have issues running on Windows 10



