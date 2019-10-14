Agero Roadside Powered by Swoop Named 2020 PACE Award Finalist

/EIN News/ -- MEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agero Roadside Managed Services, powered by Swoop, has been named a finalist for the 2020 Automotive News Premier Automotive Suppliers' Contribution to Excellence (PACE) Awards.



Finalists were announced Friday, October 11, at the SAE Global Leadership Conference in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Considered the auto industry benchmark for supplier innovation, the PACE Awards celebrate game-changing products, manufacturing processes, services and information technology that are delivering measurable customer benefits.

“We are honored to have been recognized by Automotive News and named a finalist in the prestigious PACE awards program for our Roadside Managed Services, powered by Swoop,” said Jeff Blecher, Chief Strategy Officer, Agero. “At Agero, we recognize that innovative, next-generation roadside can be a strategic tool for auto manufacturers and dealers to elevate their customer relationships, improve brand retention rates and secure additional revenue. This PACE recognition validates our leadership in delivering digital roadside software and services that are elevating the customer experience for millions of drivers.”

A significant advancement on existing roadside programs, Agero’s platform is a tremendous step towards the digitalization of the roadside industry; combining unparalleled scale with modern technology in a way that is unmatched in the market.

Agero Roadside Managed Services, powered by Swoop, leverages Agero’s decades of expertise and data, extensive national service provider network and robust contact center capabilities, combined with configurable, vertically-integrated Swoop technology, to enable better, more efficient service and new capabilities. The result is a seamless, transparent, and digital roadside experience for consumer, agent, tow operator, OEM client and dealer.

Together, Agero and Swoop, acquired in 2018, provide customers with a uniquely powerful combination of trusted network and operational scale and truly innovative software solutions, delivering meaningful consumer experiences with every touch point.

Agero Managed Services, powered by Swoop, is one of 28 technologies proceeding to the final stage of the 2020 PACE Awards judging process. Winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Detroit on March 23, 2020. For more information on the PACE Award program, visit https://www.autonews.com/awards/pace-awards .

To learn more about Agero Roadside Managed Services, powered by Swoop, visit Agero.com or watch this video: “ Agero’s New Enhanced Services .”

About Agero



Agero’s mission is to safeguard consumers on the road through a unique combination of platform intelligence and human powered solutions, strengthening our clients’ relationships with their drivers. We are a leading provider of driving solutions, including roadside assistance, accident management, consumer affairs and telematics. The company protects 115 million vehicles in partnership with leading automobile manufacturers, insurance carriers and other diversified clients. Managing one of the largest national networks of service providers, Agero responds to more than 12 million requests annually for assistance. Agero, a member company of The Cross Country Group, is headquartered in Medford, Mass., with operations throughout North America. To learn more, visit www.agero.com and follow on Twitter @AgeroNews .

