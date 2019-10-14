The World’s Largest Gathering of Insurance Professionals Assembles at Applied Net

Record-breaking conference opens to discuss the digital revolution of insurance

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and the Applied Client Network today commenced the annual Applied Net conference, the world’s largest gathering of independent agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs, at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. The conference will explore how consumer expectations, new competition, and changing market dynamics are increasing the pace of innovation and creating a new age of insurance defined by greater connectivity and automation.

“In the digital revolution of insurance, we are seeing agencies, brokerages and insurers evaluating how technology can enable new customer service models and higher value business opportunities,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This year’s Applied Net brings together the largest gathering of insurance agents, brokers, insurers, MGAs and industry partners yet to discuss opportunities to drive greater collaboration between all stakeholders in the digital insurance ecosystem.”

Applied Net 2019 promises inspiring keynote presentations, more than 240 educational sessions, and more than 100 exhibitors from across the insurance industry. Keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives and strategies on teamwork, innovation and digital transformation.

Rhodes will discuss his commitment to the company’s vision for the digital agency and the unprecedented opportunities for our customers to generate greater operational efficiencies and drive growth through new products, services and customer experience in the digital revolution of insurance.

Brian Langerman, chief executive officer of Applied Client Network, will share his mission for the Applied Client Network to be the resource for Applied users to make the most of their technology investment.

Guest keynote speaker, Walter Isaacson, Author, Former Chairman of CNN and Editor of TIME Magazine, will explore the innovative figures of the digital revolution from the beginning to current day, imparting how these inventors and entrepreneurs took seemingly disruptive ideas and turned them into inspiring opportunities.

Michael Howe, senior vice president, Product Management, Applied Systems, will discuss a wide range of product innovation from Applied and provide a view into future product development.

Kris Hackney, executive vice president, Customer Experience, Applied Systems, will discuss the Applied customer experience and the role technology plays in providing a great customer experience – for both clients and staff.

“As the pace of change increases, the Applied Client Network remains committed to delivering educational resources, networking opportunities and advocacy to our members so they can capitalize on the opportunities created by technology and change,” said Langerman. “We look forward to this week’s education sessions and opportunities to connect with Applied customers, empowering attendees with the knowledge and inspiration to take part in the Digital Revolution of Insurance.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is the global technology community of Applied Systems users. It promotes successful technology and business practices through communication, education and advocacy. Founded in 1985 and based in Chicago, the association represents insurance agencies and brokerages that use Applied Systems software worldwide. AppliedClientNetwork.org

