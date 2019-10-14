/EIN News/ -- MISSION, Kan., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Hosting a crowd can be exciting and rewarding, but it can also come with plenty of challenges. One of the simplest ways to make mealtime stress-free when entertaining is to focus on ingredients that can be incorporated into a variety of different dishes.



From quick appetizers to grab-and-go snacks, you can crowd-please with ease by using Eckrich Smoked Sausage and Deli meats. Whether you’re celebrating an occasion, hosting a family gathering or watching a game, using a convenient option like deli meat means all you have to do is add it to your favorite recipes for an extra boost of flavor. This season, whip up some delicious Quiche Cups in Muffin Tins for a combo of deli ham, eggs and other simple ingredients for a speedy dish that can ward off your group’s hunger and allow for more quality time together.

Find more recipes for entertaining with ease at Eckrich.com.

Quiche Cups in Muffin Tins 5 eggs 1 cup skim milk 1 1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese 1/4 cup chopped green onion 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/8 teaspoon pepper nonstick cooking spray 18 thin slices Eckrich Deli Ham

Heat oven to 350 F.

In bowl, whisk eggs. Add milk, cheese, onion, thyme, salt and pepper; stir to combine.

Spray muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place one slice ham in each chamber.

Spoon about 3 tablespoons egg mixture into each chamber so each is three-fourths full.

Bake about 25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean and tops begin to brown.

Remove from oven and cool about 10 minutes.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/110b8fe6-3125-4d8f-afae-0b14ffa0592b

Quiche Cups in Muffin Tins Photo courtesy of Eckrich



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.