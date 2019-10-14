Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market to Reach $571.42 Billion by 2025 at 63.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in the rate of smartphone & mobile game users, increase in adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education, and expansion of gamer community drive the growth of the market. Based on applications, the consumer segment held the lion’s share. Based on industrial vertical, the gaming segment accounted for the largest revenue.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Augmented and Virtual Reality Market was pegged at $11.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $571.42 billion by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 63.3% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in the rate of smartphone & mobile game users, increase in adoption of augmented & virtual reality solutions in education, and expansion of the gamer community drive the growth of the market. However, absence of good user experience design and lack of good user experience design impede the market growth to certain extent. On the other hand, the advancement of technology and rise in adoption of AR VR by enterprises in the market would create new opportunities in the industry in upcoming period.

Based on applications, the consumer segment held more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the enterprise segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 70% by 2025.

Based on industrial vertical, the gaming segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its lead throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the segment would grow at the fastest CAGR 68.10% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the major market share in 2017, contributing nearly two-fifths of the total market and will continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 66.70% from 2018 to 2025.

The market report offers an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as,

Astrobotic

Swedish Space Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Vector Launch Inc.

Firefly Aerospace

BLUE ORIGIN

Virgin Galactic

