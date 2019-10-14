CB Technologies Wins Second CRN Triple Crown Award

Award Program Recognizes Exceptional IT Solution Providers

/EIN News/ -- Orange, California, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Technologies (CBT), woman-owned domain expert integrator, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized CBT as a 2019 Triple Crown Award winner.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners rank among the largest IT solution providers in North America in terms of revenue on the Solution Provider 500 list. They are also among the fastest-growing organizations in the channel today on the Fast Growth 150 list and have made the Tech Elite 250 list by receiving the highest-level certifications from leading vendors. It is a great accomplishment for a solution provider to earn a spot on any of these lists, so being named to all three deserves special attention.

“CBT is thrilled to rejoin the elite ranks of CRN’s Triple Crown winners,” said Kelly Ireland, Founder & CEO of CB Technologies. “Our investments in Industrial IoT, Edge and High Performance Computing (HPC) have driven the revenue growth that puts us on the Fast Growth 150 and the SP500. As for the Tech Elite 250, we’ve always felt it imperative to employ the best-of-the-best engineers and solution architects – of course, technical certifications are a huge part of that and we continue to encourage and support professional growth. I’m exceptionally proud of our team for earning this award for the second time.”

Now in its sixth year, the Triple Crown Award recognizes solution providers that outshine their IT channel peers. It is awarded to the top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth, and technical expertise.

“Triple Crown Award winners have pulled off the trifecta — they’re among the top solution providers in North America according to revenue, have experienced substantial growth over the past year, and are committed to building and maintaining the technical skills needed to provide customers with the highest level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are honored to recognize these solution providers as Triple Crown Award winners for their exceptional achievements across the IT channel.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners are featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown .

About CB Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. We consistently deliver excellence thanks to our first-class team members and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Hybrid IT, Asset Intelligence, HPC and Analytics, and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com .

Copyright ©2019. CB Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow CB Technologies: Twitter and LinkedIn

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company® enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company®: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

The Channel Company® Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company®

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Attachment

Ben Davies CB Technologies, Inc. 8882417585 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.