﻿ Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program Maranello (Italy), 14 October 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the second tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 1 July 2019 (“Second Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



Trading



Date



(dd/mm/yyyy)







Stock Exchange







Number of common shares purchased







Average price per share



excluding fees











Consideration excluding fees















($)







Consideration excluding fees















(€)*



07/10/2019 NYSE 6,300 150.0640 945,403.20 860,004.73 08/10/2019 NYSE 10,500 148.3821 1,558,012.05 1,418,179.55 09/10/2019 NYSE 5,200 149.3616 776,680.32 707,294.71 10/10/2019 NYSE 9,300 149.4543 1,389,924.99 1,260,131.45



Total







- 31,300 149.2019 4,670,020.56 4,245,610.44 Since the announcement of the Second Tranche of the buyback program dated 1 July 2019 till 11 October 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 149,999,949.15 for No. 1,063,109 common shares purchased on the MTA (equal to the full amount of the Second Tranche to be executed on MTA as announced on 1 July 2019)

USD 35,573,786.22 (Euro 32,326,664.50*) for No. 233,385 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,273,528 common shares held in treasury as of 11 October 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.22% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.





Attachment



