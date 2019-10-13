There were 453 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,454 in the last 365 days.

OJ L261 corrigendum seamless pipes and tubes of iron or steel amendment (in all languages)

Corrigendum to Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2019/1295 of 1 August 2019 amending Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1469 imposing a definitive anti-dumping duty on imports of certain seamless pipes and tubes, of iron or steel, originating in Russia and Ukraine, following a partial interim review pursuant to Article 11(3) of Regulation (EU) 2016/1036 (Official Journal of the European Union L 204 of 2 August 2019)

C/2019/7367

OJ L 261, 14.10.2019, p. 100–100 (BG, ES, CS, DA, DE, ET, EN, FR, HR, IT, LV, LT, HU, MT, NL, PT, RO, SK, SL, FI, SV) OJ L 261, 14.10.2019, p. 101–101 (EL, PL)

