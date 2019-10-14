Beef Taskforce Statement

The Beef Taskforce scheduled for this morning, 14 October, has been suspended following altercations outside Agriculture House. Members of the Taskforce were prevented from attending the meeting.

The Minister for Agriculture Food & Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has condemned this morning’s incidents. He said, “It is in the interests of everyone involved in the beef industry that the work of the Taskforce goes ahead. The Taskforce’s remit is to monitor the implementation of the actions arising from the agreement reached on 15 September and offers the most viable platform for strategic engagement with key stakeholders. It was a great pity that farm representatives were not in a position to air the legitimate concerns of farmers at the Taskforce.”

