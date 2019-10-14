One Identity Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

Recognized for its completeness of vision and ability to execute



/EIN News/ -- ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a proven leader in identity management, today announced that it has for the second consecutive year been named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration. After an extensive evaluation process which included feedback from customers, Gartner recognized One Identity as a Leader for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

For the report, Gartner experts evaluated One Identity’s flagship IGA solution, Identity Manager. In addition to Identity Manager, Gartner evaluated One Identity Starling,

One Identity Starling is its cloud-architected SaaS platform which provides SaaS-delivered cloud application provisioning and identity analytics that seamlessly integrate with Identity Manager, enhancing and extending the overall solution.

“As organizations continue to digitally transform by way of the cloud and SaaS-based applications, their ability to manage the identities and the access to those applications those identities control becomes increasingly challenging – and increasingly important,” said David Earhart, president, One Identity. “Identity must be at the core of the security strategy in order for organizations to get access right, streamline operations, and deliver governance across all of their varied users, and One Identity is uniquely positioned to address this critical need. To us, being recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration underscores that we continue to deliver on that mission and provide the industry leading products our customers demand to remain secure and compliant without impacting business efficiency.”

Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration,” Felix Gaehtgens, Kevin Kampman, Abhyuday Data, Henrique Teixeira, David Collinson, October 9, 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About One Identity

One Identity , a Quest Software business, lets organizations achieve an identity-centric security strategy with a uniquely broad and integrated portfolio of identity management offerings including account management, identity governance and administration and privileged access management. One Identity empowers organizations to reach their full potential, where security is achieved by placing identities at the core of the program to enable proper access across all user types, systems and data. One Identity and its approach is trusted by customers worldwide, where more than 7,500 organizations worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their systems and data – on-prem, cloud or hybrid. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

