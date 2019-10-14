Vector Solutions Welcomes Scott Rosenberg as New Chief Financial Officer

Rosenberg Contributes More than 30 Years of Expertise Building High-Growth Companies

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support solutions, announced today that Scott Rosenberg has taken the role of Chief Financial Officer, leading the Finance, Accounting, M&A, and Legal teams. Rosenberg comes to Vector with more than 30 years of experience helping build high-growth companies, both publicly traded and privately held.

“Scott’s expertise and passion for building bigger, better business aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” said Jeff Gordon, CEO of Vector Solutions. “He’s a tenured financial executive with a highly successful track record of expanding enterprise value by driving strategic transactions, revenue growth, cost efficiencies, and process re-engineering. Vector is heading in a great direction and we’re confident Scott will help us reach our goals during this exciting time for our business and team.”

“I love mission-driven businesses as they provide a great and valuable service while doing social good. Vector Solutions is that kind of company and I am thrilled to join such a dynamic and driven team,” said Rosenberg. “From our passionate team members to our industry-leading products and solutions that solve problems for everyday heroes, there is so much opportunity to elevate and innovate our service levels. I look forward to working together to lead Vector during this pivotal time of growth.”

Vector Solutions is poised to close out another year of steady growth. In 2019 alone, the company acquired three companies, expanding office locations into Philadelphia, PA. and Grants Pass, OR., and increasing the total employee count to nearly 500. To continue such strong growth year over year, Rosenberg’s experience will be invaluable.

Before joining Vector Solutions, Rosenberg served as the CFO at Kabbage, a data and technology-based lending platform serving small businesses. At Kabbage, he led the finance, capital markets, legal, facilities, and corporate development teams in supporting growth through both legacy and new business initiatives organically and via M&A. There, he helped secure nearly $1 billion in growth capital to support Kabbage’s growth plans to become the largest online provider of capital to the U.S. small business community and helping Kabbage earn the reputation of “fintech unicorn.”

Prior to Kabbage, Rosenberg spent nearly six years at Purchasing Power, LLC, the leader in payroll-deduction based employee purchase programs for Fortune 1,000 companies. As President and CFO, he doubled the company’s cumulative revenues from $1 billion to $2 billion in less than three years, and oversaw the rapid commerce expansion from 2,500 products to over 250,000 products. He also led the company’s capital markets strategy, raising more than $600 million to fuel faster growth and successfully led the sale of the company in 2016. In 2017, he was named CFO of the Year in Atlanta for large private companies.

Rosenberg’s past experience also includes time as CFO of eBay Enterprise, formerly GSI Commerce, where he helped grow the company’s revenue from $275 million to nearly $2 billion in less than eight years, and later played an integral role in its sale to eBay. He holds an MBA in Finance from American University.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

Attachment

Kara Schafer Vector Solutions 8138642664 kara.schafer@vectorsolutions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.