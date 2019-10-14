Blockchain-Based Student Verification Solution to Protect Student’s Credentials

Oracle and N2N Services to offer centralized ledger to protect integrity of transcripts throughout student’s professional growth and development

REDWOOD SHORES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Higher education institutions have traditionally handled degree certification and credentials validation through time consuming manual processes that are prone to human error and potential falsification. To address these issues, and to grant students ownership of their credentials, Oracle has partnered with N2N Services to create EduChain, a blockchain personal ledger solution using the Oracle Blockchain Platform. N2N EduChain will streamline and secure the credential verification process, increase process efficiency, and improve the overall student experience.The EduChain personal ledger solution is a centralized and holistic ledger of all of a student’s skills and certifications from formal degrees throughout an individual’s professional growth and development and will allow students to share their academic transcript with a prospective employer or another educational institution directly from their smartphone or desktop. This user-friendly, mobile-ready solution will replace the resource-intensive process of manually requesting transcripts. Universities will be able to reduce costs associated with the manual process of managing verification requests and ensure data accuracy by reducing manual interventions to credential verification.The higher education industry has also seen many instances in which credentials are falsified or altered. This new personal value ledger enables institutions to securely validate student records and preserve the integrity and standing of the institution and the credentials it has granted.“Obtaining credentials is expensive and time consuming, both for the student and the institution,” said Kathleen Reid-Martinez, provost and chief academic officer at Oral Roberts University. “This solution provides an efficient, fluid and secure way for students to manage and own their credentials. This kind of innovation is instrumental in helping us to evolve our processes and transform our institutions for the next generation of students.”“Students want to own their credentials and be able to easily provide them to other institutions and potential employers” said Keith Rajecki, vice president of public sector, education, and research industry solutions at Oracle. “This is one more way Oracle is helping our customers improve student outcomes, raise the standing of their institutions through research and results, and increase operational efficiency to ensure future sustainability and success.”“This solution provides a platform to the students to integrate their structured and learning transcripts in a simple, unified platform,” said Mr. Kodithala, founder and chief executive officer of N2N Services Inc. “These transcripts will be validated on N2N’s Blockchain platform. N2N’s personal value ledger would give institutions that are part of the blockchain network the ability to confirm the authenticity and relevance of those assets.”Additional Resources###About N2N Services, Inc.N2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration for higher education. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud based SaaS platform providing standards based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes to meet strategic institution goals. N2N’s API integration platform is used by more than 250 institutions to enable organizations to meet strategic integration objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about N2N Services Inc. and the Illuminate platform by visiting our website at http://www.illuminateapp.com/ About Oracle BlockchainOnly Oracle provides a comprehensive blockchain offering, including business-ready Oracle Blockchain Applications Cloud and Oracle Blockchain Platform for developers who need to build or integrate their applications. Oracle's blockchain applications are built with Oracle Blockchain Platform and seamlessly connect with Oracle Supply Chain Management (SCM) Cloud, Oracle Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Cloud and other Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Blockchain Platform is production ready with enterprise-grade capabilities, easy to adopt, and quick to develop upon, accelerating customer's blockchain journeys and saving their costs.About OracleThe Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly-Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.TrademarksOracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other namesmay be trademarks of their respective owners.ContactsKatie BarronOracle+1.202.904.1138katie.barron@oracle.comKristin ReevesOracle+1.925.787.6744kris.reeves@oracle.com



