E-commerce Logistics Market 2019: DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global E-commerce Logistics market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the adoption of technology for route optimization and tracking of the parcel by companies.

E-commerce logistics signifies the latest big driver of change in logistics and physical distribution networks. E-commerce is bringing extensive growth and a landscape of continuing change in managing logistics and supply chain operations. Logistics in e-commerce plays a crucial role. Logistics adds on a competitive edge for e-tailers as it provides a higher degree of control over cost and customer inflow. Further, with shifts happening in e-commerce retail sectors like a larger share of demand expected form of tier II and tier III cities and air to surface movement; existing players are looking at innovative ideas to improve end-to-end logistics.

The rise of Cross-border, favourable demographics and technology advancement in E-commerce logistics market will boost E-commerce Logistics market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the influencing e-commerce industry, the demand of 3PL, and enhanced relationships between customers & suppliers. Furthermore, strong growth in the supply chain solutions is being to provide customized services with the transformed fundamentals of product distribution and advancements in technology will accelerating the growth of E-commerce Logistics market.

Global E-commerce Logistics Market: Key Players

DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service Inc., Clipper Logistics Plc., Gati Limited, Kenco Group Inc., Aramex International, F. Express , Kenco Group, Inc., Ceva Holdings LLC, GIZTIX, CJ Logistics Thailand, Kerry Express, SME Shipping Co, Thailand Post, Australia Post, Blue Dart, Clipper Logistics, Deutsche Post, Ecom Express, Express Logistics, Japan Post, La Poste, Bpost, SF Express, Seko Logistics, Singapore Post and UPS are the key players for providing services of E-commerce Logistics . In terms of services offerings, DHL International GmbH and FedEx Corporation are the major players in the market.

Transportation segment of E-commerce Logistics market is projected to be the leading services of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Service type, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into Transportation and Warehousing.

Transportation service type dominates the global E-commerce owing to technology advancement in logistics sectors which will increase the efficiency of transportation vehicles by providing real-time data about routes, destinations addresses, GPS tracking and fleet management which will manage the everyday status of every vehicle. Warehousing services will be the fastest growing segment due to reductions in operational costs of services providers, feasibility in customer services by providing customized products and maintaining inventory stocks throughout years.

Domestic Segment is projected to lead Operational Area in the E-commerce Logistics market during the forecast period

On the basis of the Operational Area, the global E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into International and Domestic. By Operational area basis, Domestic segment will lead the market owing to better services provided through warehousing, inventory, and delivery that are different in every country in different ways. International segment is growing by the reduction in cross borders like reductions in import duties and pre-paid taxes.

Asia accounts for the lion’s share of the global E-commerce Logistics market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the E-commerce Logistics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific dominates the world E-commerce Logistics market over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization, increasing numbers of smartphones users and technology advancements in the e-commerce sector. North America Market is growing by technological advancements in e-commerce sector with the application of Informational Technology.

