Global Botulinum Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.96 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Botulinum Market by Product Type (Type A, Type B), End Use (Therapeutic, Aesthetic), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures coupled with continuous launch of innovative products for enhancement of facial features are proving to be the prime factors in driving the market growth. The global bolulinum market is expected to grow from USD 4.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.96 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox, is a muscle-relaxing medication that is made from bacteria called Clostridium botulinum. It is widely used in the treatment of various medical conditions such as cervical dystonia, blepharospasm, and migraine headaches as well as to smoothen the skin wrinkles. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures that provide advantages such as small incision, shorter hospital stay and rapid wound healing are projected to boost the demand for botulinum.

Increasing preference to minimally invasive surgical procedures and growing use of botulinum for therapeutic applications are driving the global botulinum market. On the other hand, unintended side effects of botulinum as well as dearness of botulinum procedures are proving to be the major roadblocks for the market growth. However, use of botulinum in the treatment of migraine headache as well as rising worldwide geriatric population is anticipated to drive the global botulinum market size in the coming years. Despite the botulinum market is administered by various developments, there is a challenge of expensive nature of botulinum procedures.

Key players operating in the global botulinum market are Allergan, Inc., Ipsen Group, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Medytox, Inc., US Worldmed, LLC, Galderma, Metabiologics, Inc., Lanzhou Institute of Biological Products Co. Ltd., Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Huons Global, Evolus, Inc, Hugel among others. Key players active in the market are involved in collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

To satisfy the ever rising demand for the botulinum for the aesthetics applications, major firms are launching newer products. For instance Evolus Inc in 2019, announced that it has received the US FDA approval for the launch of Jeuveau™. Jeuveau™ has application in the treatment of temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity in adults.

For instance, in June 2019, Allergan plc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's supplemental biologics application (sBLA) for BOTOX® for the treatment of pediatric patients (2 to 17 years of age) with upper limb spasticity. BOTOX® was granted a six-month Priority Review by the FDA that is typically granted to therapies that if approved, could offer significant improvements in safety and effectiveness when compared to current standard of care. The FDA is also reviewing an additional sBLA for the use of BOTOX® to treat pediatric patients with lower limb spasticity, with a decision expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Firms are focusing on penetrating newer geographic markets to expand their market footprint. For instance in 2018, Houns Global announced that it will launch its novel Hutox, an anti-wrinkle injection in the Korean market.

Type A product segment had a market value of USD 3.51 billion in 2017.

Product type is segmented in to type A and type B. Type A botulinum products such as Botox and Dysport are easily available in the market. These products are widely used in the removal of glabellar lines as well as in treating medical conditions such as severe primary axillary hyperidrosis, blepharospasm and cervical dystonia. On account of these aforementioned factors, type A product segment emerged as the leader in global bolulinum market with USD 3.51 billion revenue in 2017. Owing to its rising application in the treatment of cervical dystonia, the type B segment is projected to grow at an increased CAGR of 10.79% over the forecast period.

Aesthetics segment emerged as the leading segment with USD 2.67 billion revenue in 2017.

End Use segment is divided into aesthetics and therapeutic. Aesthetics segment led the global botulinum market with USD 2.67 billion revenue in 2017. Increased utilization of botulinum products in the treatment of medical conditions such as blepharospasm, cervical dystonia and hyperdrosis is anticipated to propel therapeutic segment to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.49% over the forecast period. Owing to its immense application value in treating frown lines, crow’s feet lines, and glabellar lines, the aesthetics segment emerged as the leading segment with USD 2.67 billion revenue in 2017.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Botulinum Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America emerged as the largest market for the botulinum with a 46.37% share of market revenue in 2017. High levels of per capita disposable income, availability of variety of aesthetic treatments and growing geriatric population, were the contributing factors towards North America to emerge a the market leader in global botulinum market in 2017. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a heightened CAGR of 11.04% over the forecast period. This accelerated growth can be credited to growing awareness about botulinum treatments, as well as rising disposable income generating increased demand for the aesthetic treatments in the Asia Pacific region.

About the report:

The global botulinum market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

