NXP Debuts New Series of Programmable Baseband Processors for the 5G Access Edge

NXP unveils new Layerscape Access family of fully programmable baseband products for 5G Access Edge systems

Builds on Layerscape processors, Airfast line of RF multi-chip modules for 5G cellular base stations, and EdgeVerse portfolio of solutions to deliver antenna-to-processor 5G solutions

Robust ecosystem enabling cost-effective O-RAN systems, physical and upper layer software, and innovative hardware for mmWave and sub 6GHz 5G products

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Mobile World Congress 2019) – NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced a new series of Layerscape Access processors, designed for 5G Access Edge applications. These new Layerscape Access processors target a variety of deployment scenarios compliant with O-RAN Alliance specifications, including Central Units/Distributed Units (CU/DU), Radio Units (RUs), along with Integrated Small Cells and Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) systems.

NXP Layerscape Access processors deliver unprecedented control over 5G-NR software architecture to support different network options. A primary challenge in 5G development is how to build-out the network infrastructure where there are a variety of architectures, spectrum, and evolving standards. With these new programmable, open-architecture, and scalable-Layerscape Access products, NXP helps deliver on the 5G promise.

NXP’s 5G End-to-End Communication Infrastructure Portfolio

From antenna-to-processor, NXP’s programmability, performance, and security products offer a flexible portfolio of 5G technologies that scale from 2x2 RU systems to mMIMO arrays to 100Gbps CU/DU platforms. These products include the NXP Airfast family of RF cellular multi-chip modules. To learn more visit, www.nxp.com/5G.

“NXP’s compelling end-to-end portfolio builds on NXP’s history of wireless solutions and industry leadership,” said Tareq Bustami, senior vice president and general manager of NXP’s Digital Networking Solutions. “We believe the uniquely programmable Layerscape Access baseband and integrated data converters offer the performance and flexibility required to enable rapid 5G deployments.”

Key Layerscape Access features:

Innovative, software-defined baseband processors with integrated programmable vector engines; supporting evolving standards and deployment configurations.

Advanced data converters deliver flexible sub-6GHz or mmWave 5G radio options, reduces bill-of-materials (BOM) cost, power, and complexity.

Zero I/F interface for low-power, flexible mix-and-match vendor transceiver options from sub-6GHz to mmWave.

New Layerscape Access Families:

LA1200 family – software-defined baseband processors for mmWave or sub-6GHz: RUs, Integrated Small Cells, and CPEs. These teraflop-class devices, with integrated forward error correction, are also ideal for DU offload applications.



LA9350 family – a cost-effective programmable baseband processor. This family addresses lower transceiver density 5G sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave markets such as RUs or enterprise and industrial applications.



LA9310 family – NXP’s most power-efficient software-defined baseband processors designed for 5G timing detection, aerospace, and defense applications

The new Layerscape Access processors are scheduled to sample to registered early access customers in Q1 2020. Proof of concept development platforms are available today.

See live demonstrations at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019

NXP’s 5G Access Edge solutions will be on display, with NXP ecosystem partners at Mobile World Congress from October 22–October 24 at the Los Angeles Convention Center conference room #1879. For sales inquiries or to reserve time to meet with NXP representatives, please contact us at info.5g@nxp.com .

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, Airfast, Layerscape, EdgeVerse, and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V. Arm trademarks or registered trademarks of Arm Limited (or its subsidiaries) in the US and/or elsewhere. The related technology may be protected by any or all of patents, copyrights, designs and trade secrets. All rights reserved. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2019 NXP B.V.

