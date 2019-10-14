A New Neuroscience-Based Wellness and Recovery Facility Is Opening in Palm Beach and It’s Like Nothing You’ve Ever Seen Before

/EIN News/ -- What happens when a neurosurgeon and an interior designer come together? They open a wellness and recovery facility that rewires your brain and looks like a resort



PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Palm Beach will officially open its doors this month on Oct.15, 2019, in West Palm Beach.

The soft opening event took place last month with a high-end elegant event that featured local socialites and world-renowned community members.

By bringing more than 30 years of neuroscience from Dr. Chaim Colen combined with his partner, Estée Colen’s tranquil vision for a resort, the pair brought to life the center of the future.

“We wanted to address the epidemic of addiction where it starts - in the brain. After performing brain surgeries for decades and witnessing the patterns of addiction, I know that our neuroscience methodologies and technologies can shift recovery rates and help people who are suffering by rewiring their brain and creating new neural pathways,” says Dr. Colen.

Treating addiction with a new approach by combining neuroscience, holistic medicine, wellness practices and mindful design, Inspire Palm Beach is paving the road for a new world of addiction treatment. Offering two paths: Inspire Recovery and Inspire Wellness, the facility is open for wellness treatments such as IV therapy, vitamin B12 shots, yoga, meditation, mindfulness workshops and spiritual coaching, while the recovery path offers an intensive in-house 30-day stay treatment that starts with blood work and brain mapping, and continues with offering technologies to treat patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) with BrainWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy, along with Naltrexone Implant, biofeedback therapies, detox saunas and psychiatric and hypnosis therapies. Also offered are cannabidiol (CBD) treatments, which is a controversial yet futuristic move for the addiction world. “We want to try everything and anything that hasn’t been deployed yet to fight addiction and treat it for good. We pursue full and total recovery for all,” says Dr. Colen.

Estée Colen designed the breathtaking 25-room healing facility to host guests in a serene and tranquil environment, with consideration to every detail. From the artistically carved natural wood pieces, to the organic sheets, soaps and towels, to the eco-friendly yoga mats, raw juices, nutritional holistic foods and touch light mirrors in each private room’s bathroom, the facility is nothing far from a hotel that guests would love to stay at for a few weeks. “We want our guests to feel at home. We want them to walk in and not want to leave. Our vision was to create a resort-like getaway for people to come and heal in a relaxing and nourishing environment, while providing them with new lifestyle tools and habits they can use at home, beyond their stay with us,” says Mrs. Colen.

Inspire Palm Beach is open to the public, hosting weekly wellness workshops, inviting guests to come experience the facility of the future for wellness treatments or personalized recovery programs. The facility is located at 1803 S. Australian Avenue in West Palm Beach. For more information, visit us on social @InspirePalmBeach, our website www.inspirepalmbeach.com, or call 866-993-3869.

About Inspire Palm Beach

Inspire Palm Beach is Wellness and Recovery facility, focusing on Addiction Recovery while utilizing neuroscience methodologies in combination with holistic health methods.

Founded by renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Chaim Colen, our mission is collective reprogramming of the cognitive mind to shift addiction recovery rates using proprietary neuroscience methodologies.

It’s known that addiction starts in our brain and healing and recovery requires rewiring of existing neuro-pathways while creating new ones.

We begin by evaluating current brain architecture through brain mapping techniques. We then address and reverse individual health and substance abuse challenges through a fully immersed experience that is completely hands-on, utilizing cutting-edge, new-age technologies.

Beyond traditional therapy methods, the field of neuroscience and its effect on addiction recovery has been under-explored. We at Inspire Palm Beach pursue new paths that haven’t been fully exploited.

From our cutting edge technologies, individualized brain sculpting programs, new age therapies, CBD treatments, mind coaching sessions, medical therapies and holistic activities, to the organic linen sheets in your private room, fresh squeezed cold-pressed juices and wholesome nutrients filled food, we will shift your entire being towards healing and everlasting recovery.

