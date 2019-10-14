Sckipio Named 2019 BBWF Best Fixed Access Solution Finalist

/EIN News/ -- RAMAT GAN, Israel, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sckipio Technologies , the leader in Gfast modems, announced the Broadband World Forum (BBWF) has selected Sckipio and its operator partner, SK Broadband, to be on the shortlist for Best Fixed Access Solution. Sckipio is a previous winner of the esteemed BBWF Best Fixed Access Solution and is the only Gfast solution selected as a finalist in this year’s award.



In November 2018, SK Broadband and Sckipio announced the first commercial deployment of a 212Mhz Gfast service – the first to power fiber-grade gigabit services to brownfield MDUs at a fraction of the cost of wiring these MDUs with full fiber to the home (FTTH). Sckipio’s unique solution combines the first commercial 212Mhz solution implementing cross-distribution point unit (DPU) vectoring for scaling to large port counts and the first 212Mhz coordinated DTA (cDTA) to accommodate symmetrical and asymmetrical services on the same twisted pair binder.

The key to this novel solution is the expandability that allows a single equipment SKU to be combined together to meet the needs of different building sizes.

“We took our award-winning first generation Gfast to a whole new level,” said David Baum, Sckipio CEO. “In our second generation, we are delivering true gigabit services in the most scalable, most flexible architecture ever conceived.”

The Broadband World Forum Awards will be presented at BBWF 2019 in Amsterdam on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

