Wencor Group Announces John McKirdy as new COO

/EIN News/ -- Peachtree City, Ga, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEACHTREE CITY (October 11, 2019)-- Wencor Group (“Wencor”), a leading solutions provider to the aerospace aftermarket, announced today that John McKirdy has joined the company in the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer effective October 7, 2019. McKirdy brings over 30 years of aviation experience in strategic sales and operational excellence to Wencor, where he will oversee marketing, sales and customer service.

“John’s many years of experience in airline operations and after-market services are a great addition to our team and we know he will make a strong impact on our growth and customer relationships,” said Chris Curtis, Wencor’s Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, McKirdy served as the Vice President of the Global Aftermarket at Chromalloy. Prior to that role, McKirdy spent many years in a variety of operational leadership roles at Air Canada, where he was ultimately responsible for both developing new engine product lines and third-party growth for airframe maintenance. He has also led the insourcing of the global LM2500 Industrial Gas Turbine Overhaul Program at Pacific Gas Turbine Center where he served as the General Manager. His MBA is from Concordia University.

"This is a pivotal time for Wencor, and we have a tremendous opportunity before us," said McKirdy. "I am very proud to be joining the team at Wencor and look forward to helping our staff continue to prioritize providing world-class customer excellence to our clients and to promote greater awareness of the value and innovative solutions that Wencor brings to the industry.”

Charles Basham III Wencor Group 678-490-0172 Charles.Basham@wencor.com



