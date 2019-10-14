Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair Brooklyn Returns This Fall with Lead Partner BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® Gin

Leading Emerging Artist Fair to Feature Works from Over 130 Artists from New York and Around the World

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, a leading international fair championing independent artists, returns to Brooklyn on November 7-10. Brooklyn continues to be one of The Other Art Fair’s most highly sought after editions and will showcase over 130 emerging artists at the Brooklyn Expo Center.



“With Brooklyn as our last fair for 2019 we are excited to present new and returning emerging artists for this edition,” said founder of The Other Art Fair Ryan Stanier. “We are continuing to evolve the onsite programming to encourage creativity among fair visitors. We are particularly proud of the partnership with BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin for their onsite Canvas Lab Workshops. Our visitors can now not only come to view some incredible art but can also join in with interactive classes taught by emerging artists and creatives that will help fairgoers explore new forms of creativity.”

“We’re thrilled to have the Canvas Lab Workshops return to the Brooklyn edition of The Other Art Fair next month,” said BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Brand Director Tom Spaven. “We have partnered with some extraordinary creators in New York to inspire fairgoers to explore and discover their own individual self-expression.”

The artists showcased at the fair are selected by a panel of influential art world experts and tastemakers ensuring that fair visitors are presented with Saatchi Art’s most talented emerging artists. The selection committee for the Brooklyn 2019 Fall edition of the fair includes: Rebecca Wilson (Chief Curator, Saatchi Art), Alex Paik (Founder and Director, Tiger Strikes Asteroid and Gallery Director at Trestle Gallery), Arden Sherman (Director & Curator, Hunter East Harlem Gallery), Charlotte Burns (Editor of In Other Words), Charlotte Cohen (Executive Director, Brooklyn Arts Council) and Julie Solovyeva (Director, Cultural Programming at NeueHouse.

“The Other Art Fair has become a destination for new and existing collectors to discover works from the best local and international emerging artists,” said Saatchi Art Chief Curator Rebecca Wilson. "Following a very successful fair in London we are excited to be showcasing a strikingly diverse range of works by outstanding artists from all over the world."

To view the lineup of artists exhibiting at The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, visit

https://www.saatchiart.com/theotherartfair/newyork-nov-2019

To learn more about The Other Art Fair Brooklyn, visit: http://nyc.theotherartfair.com/

Purchase Tickets for The Other Art Fair Brooklyn HERE

Private View

Thursday, November 7th: 6pm-10pm

Tickets: $30

General Entry:

Friday, November 8th: 3pm-10pm

Friday, November 8th Late Evening: 6pm-10pm

Saturday, November 9th: 11am-7pm

Sunday, November 10th: 11am-6pm

General Tickets Prices:

Adult $15 | Student/Senior $13.50 | Children (Under 16) Free

For fair-related inquiries, please contact: Sophie Lucas, Fair Director - sophie@theotherartfair.com

For press inquiries, please contact: Mia Mendez, Director of PR – mia.mendez@saatchiart.com

About The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 90 artists chosen by a selection committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF).

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is the world’s number one premium gin by volume and value. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is created with a unique combination of ten sustainably sourced botanicals from around the globe. The brand’s signature distillation process known as vapour infusion is showcased at the BREEAM award-winning Laverstoke Mill Distillery in Hampshire, England. The vapour infusion process skillfully captures the natural flavors of the botanicals which results in the gin’s fresh, bright taste. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Gin is recognized for crafting the finest quality gin, and was awarded a gold medal in the 2018 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and a double gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. For more information, please explore www.bombaysapphire.com .



