IDG Launches Premium Resource for Technology Leaders, Insider Pro

/EIN News/ -- Boston, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDG Communications, Inc. – the world’s leading tech media, data, and marketing services company – is proud to announce the launch of Insider Pro , the company’s newest subscription service providing exclusive content from IDG publications on the hottest topics in technology ( click to tweet ). Insider Pro provides a unique platform where readers can access a multitude of resources to gain important insights into the IT industry. Subscribers can enjoy feature stories, proprietary research, product reviews, career guidance, e-books and much more. Content is generated by the IDG editorial team as well as a contributing network of industry experts and thought leaders.



“Insider Pro offers an immersive and in-depth experience for subscribers that are passionate about technology and business trends,” said Dan Muse, Editor of Insider Pro. “With 50+ years of deep domain expertise, we understand the technology landscape like no one else; this knowledge fuels the quality content behind Insider Pro. Content is produced by Insider Pro contributors, which include some of the industry’s top journalists, exclusive partners and IDG’s award-winning B2B brands. We couldn’t be prouder to launch this new site for our dedicated audience of technology professionals.”

The ad-free service provides access to a wide range of content for a variety of tech influencers – from developers to business leaders and all the way to CIOs. Subscribers can download reports that integrate award-winning coverage from IDG brands including CIO , Computerworld , CSO , InfoWorld and Network World . A subscription also provides access to original research from IDG and its affiliates as well as a library full of historical data. Content focuses on the most pressing technology topics such as: AI/machine learning, blockchain, cloud, data center, edge, IoT, IT strategy, mobile, SaaS, security, 5G and much more.

Insider Pro is also dedicated to helping subscribers progress in their IT careers. Through the platform, industry experts share advice on how to navigate the complex IT ecosystem, advance within a company or move in a new direction with certification guides, resume samples and more. There is also an abundance of information available on the latest hiring trends and skills that organizations are prioritizing.

“In a market that is constantly evolving, Insider Pro is an invaluable resource for IT professionals focused on the most cutting-edge technologies and emerging business patterns,” added Mark Lewis, VP, Audience Development, IDG Communications, Inc. “We offer a variety of membership packages providing flexibility for our readers and look forward to growing the Insider Pro community as we close out 2019.”

To celebrate the launch of Insider Pro, new subscribers will receive 30% off their first three months; learn more .

About Insider Pro

Subscribe to IDG’s Insider Pro for access to articles available only to our members, including in-depth research and special reports, editor-curated packages that bundle the best content from IDG publications on the hottest topics in the tech industry, and much more.

About IDG Communications, Inc.

IDG Communications connects the world of tech buyers with insights, intent and engagement. We are the world’s largest media, data and marketing services company that activates and engages the most influential technology buyers. Our premium brands, including CIO®, Computerworld®, CSO®, InfoWorld®, Macworld®, Network World®, and PCWorld® engage a quality audience of the most powerful audience of technology buyers providing essential guidance on the evolving technology landscape.

Our global data intelligence platform activates purchasing intent, powering our clients’ success. IDG Marketing Services creates custom content with marketing impact across video, mobile, social and digital. We execute complex campaigns that fulfill marketers’ global ambitions seamlessly with consistency that delivers quality results.

