InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) Deploys Hearing Screening Kiosks

/EIN News/ -- InnerScope is initially deploying its Hearing Screening Kiosks in many locations inside medical buildings, pharmacies, physical therapy and senior center locations around its 11 Northern California Value Audiology & Hearing Aid Center Retail Locations

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), today announced it has initially begun to deploy its fully automated (unattended) Free to the Public Hearing Screening Kiosks ("Hearing Kiosks") to be located inside medical buildings, pharmacies, physical therapy and senior center locations around its 11 Northern California Value Audiology & Hearing Aid Center Retail locations ("InnerScope Retail Locations"). InnerScope expects each Hearing Kiosk location deployed around InnerScope Retail Locations will increase its revenues by driving incremental qualified referrals to directly to InnerScope Retail Locations.



John Richards, PharmD, Owner of Professional Village Compounding Pharmacy located in Sacramento, California, commented, "I am looking forward to getting our hearing kiosk in and set up. With the competition the way it is in the community pharmacy world, I am really excited to be able to bring a unique service such as this to my patients. The more services that I can provide to our community, the better my chances are of remaining relevant and not only staying in business, but growing my business."

Moreover, InnerScope believes each Hearing Kiosk deployed throughout North America will also drive incremental qualified referrals for InnerScope's participating local audiological & hearing aid retailers. InnerScope also expects with each Hearing Kiosk location will directly drive its DTC sales of its Hearing Product Portfolio from the estimated 50 million Americans with hearing loss. The DTC sales revenue will be generated from Hearing Kiosks located inside retail stores and/or pharmacies either directly from the retail stores online sales portals or from in-store "off the shelf" Hearing Products purchases, or as a referral to InnerScope in-house call center or its online sales portal.

InnerScope is currently in full production of fabricating and assembly stages of its Hearing Kiosks and is beginning the deployment stage. Video Tour of Kiosk via YouTube: https://youtu.be/dZXgI1kkbXg. InnerScope is also anticipating the first shipment of Hearing Kiosks under the previous announced Agreement with BONUM HEALTH for 200 Hearing Kiosks to be deployed in Benzer Pharmacy locations in 29 states later this month.

"We are confident with each Hearing Kiosk deployed gives InnerScope incremental sales and revenue growth across all divisions," said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "The reason is simple, by providing the public hearing healthcare information along with free and quick access to check their hearing will make InnerScope the undisputed leader in providing the 50 million Americans who suffer from hearing loss with convenient in-store or online access to affordable Hearing Products and Hearing HealthcareSolutions," concluded Mr. Moore.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com,Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinicsaid audiological and retail hearing. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

