Lionsgate Expands Colocation Services to INAP’s Phoenix Flagship Data Center and Renews Services at Los Angeles Flagship Data Center

INAP’s data center reliability, support flexibility and high-performance network identified as key factors in Lionsgate renewal and expansion

RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), a global content leader and innovator in film, television and digital products, today announced a multiyear renewal for colocation and network services at INAP’s flagship data center in Los Angeles, as well as a service expansion to INAP’s Phoenix flagship data center.

A customer in Los Angeles since 2014, Lionsgate continues to grow its footprint with INAP based on the service provider’s flexible support structure, high-performance data center and low-latency network solutions. INAP infrastructure supports the technology mission of the studio’s corporate office, whose content initiatives are backed by a 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure.

“We’re excited to grow our partnership with Lionsgate, whose renowned brand and ground-breaking content exemplify high performance,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer at INAP. “Combined with the L.A. footprint, our strategically located Phoenix location will enable the studio to scale and secure their infrastructure while ensuring optimal interconnectivity and minimal latency.”

Added to INAP’s portfolio of flagship facilities in 2018, the Tier 3 data center in Chandler, Ariz., contains approximately 200,000 gross square feet and includes a dedicated substation that can support 20 megawatts of power. The carrier-neutral facility has direct connectivity to Lionsgate’s Los Angeles environment via INAP’s high-capacity private fiber backbone. Lionsgate will use the Phoenix environment to bolster its business continuity initiatives.

“INAP has been a tremendous partner since we moved our primary data center into their facilities in 2014,” said Mitch Nahass, Lionsgate’s SVP of IT. “They have provided uninterrupted service, are extremely responsive, and have been very flexible when tailoring their portfolio of services to support our technology requirements.”

About INAP

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

About LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

