Widen Presents Funk Out Cancer

Annual concert and silent auction to raise money for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wisc., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen Enterprises, a leading provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, will be the presenting sponsor of Funk Out Cancer , a concert and silent auction that raises money for the UW Carbone Cancer Center . A biennial event held in memory of Kate Gates Falaschi, Funk Out Cancer will take place on November 2, 2019, at Madison’s Orpheum Theater. Doors and the silent auction will open at 7 p.m., and the performances will begin at 8 p.m.



“Cancer research and the thought that someday she may be cured fueled Kate as she went through chemo treatments,” said Al Falaschi, husband of Kate Falaschi, founder and organizer of Funk Out Cancer, and video manager at Widen. “In the history of the event, we have donated over $200,000 to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.”

Funk Out Cancer 2019 will include performances by Phat Phunktion , Mama Digdown's Brass Band , and Smokin’ With Superman . Many silent auction items will be available, from large items like a bike from Pacific Cycle, to smaller items like an autographed Paul Chryst football.

The money raised at Funk Out Cancer will support the research of Dr. Dustin Deming, Associate Professor of Department of Medicine and Oncology, McArdle Laboratory for Cancer Research, UW Carbone Cancer Center. Dr. Deming has used past funds donated from Funk Out Cancer to generate pilot research data for large grants from national cancer organizations and pharmaceutical companies. He has received over $5 million in grants based on the funds donated from Funk Out Cancer. For every dollar donated by attendees, donors, and sponsors, UW Carbone has received more than $17 in funding.

“Our research gives us a better understanding of what drives cancers and allows for better personalized treatments, including treatments that target what is specifically wrong with a patient’s cancer, and new immunotherapies that harness the body’s own immune system to fight off the cancer,” stated Dr. Deming. “These new advances were all made possible as the funds from Funk Out Cancer let us explore cutting edge areas of research.”

In addition to Widen, other sponsors have gone above and beyond to make Funk Out Cancer a success, including Funk Out Cancer’s media partner, iHeartRadio Madison , and gold sponsor, CapSpecialty . The Funk Out Cancer organizers are also grateful for the support of The Italian Workmen’s Club , The Oshkosh Invitational Golf Tournament, Baker Tilly , M3 Insurance , Associated Bank , and Exact Sciences .

To purchase tickets for the event, make a donation or view the silent auction items, visit www.funkoutcancer.com .

About Funk Out Cancer

Kate Gates Falaschi was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2006 at the age of 29. Just a week before, Al Falaschi, Widen’s video manager, had proposed to Kate. Over the next three years, Kate fought the disease with strength, grace and an inspiring sense of humor. Before her passing, she asked friends to organize a memorial concert for her if she ended up losing her battle with cancer. Funk Out Cancer was organized to fulfill her wish and has donated over $200,000 to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.

About the UW Carbone Cancer Center

UW Carbone holds the unique distinction of being the only comprehensive cancer center in Wisconsin, as designated by the National Cancer Institute, the lead federal agency for cancer research. An integral part of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, UW Carbone unites more than 280 physicians and scientists who work together in translating discoveries from research laboratories into new treatments that benefit cancer patients. More than 30,000 people are seen annually for diagnosis, therapy, follow-up care or consultations at UW Hospital and Clinics, as well as our other clinic locations. UW Hospital and Clinics is consistently in the top 25 of 50 hospitals and was recently named the number one hospital in Wisconsin in U.S. News and World Report’s "America's Best Hospitals,” which is published annually. In 2019, UW Carbone was ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals for cancer, providing the best cancer care and research efforts.

About Widen

Established in 1948, Widen is a marketing technology company trusted by the world’s most recognized brands. Its high-performing software empowers organizations in today’s digital economy to create impactful, measurable, and consistent brand experiences. The platform spans brand management, content lifecycle management, video, and creative management solutions. To date, Widen has enabled 550,000+ marketers, content creators, and technologists at over 600 global brands to connect with target audiences through the smart use of content. Customers include Progressive, Zippo, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Salvation Army, Citizen Watch, the Atlanta Falcons, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA and with a European office in London, UK, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Widen’s award-winning culture is recognized for its investments in employee well-being and dedication to serving local communities. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com .

Contact:

Al Falaschi

Video Manager and Event Organizer

Widen

+1 608-222-1296

afalaschi@widen.com



