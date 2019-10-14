Orion Registrar Accelerates Its Digital Transformation Using K2 Cloud Software for Process Automation

Auditing and certification leader, Orion Registrar, selects K2 to standardize operations and increase efficiency across the organization

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 Software and a leader in low-code application development, announced that Orion Registrar , a leading internationally accredited auditing and certification services company, has selected K2 to standardize its end-to-end certification workflows and accelerate digital transformation across the enterprise.

Orion Registrar turned to K2 to build and deploy custom apps faster and more efficiently than ever before. Implementation of K2’s platform has enabled Orion to build connected workflows that increase visibility across a number of operational processes including contract and document management, customer service applications, and process optimization and management.

“K2 is remarkably comprehensive and will help us accelerate our process automation project and reduce costs by 25 percent by unifying data so our employees can make better decisions more quickly,” said Paul Burck, President at Orion Registrar. “K2’s powerful automation platform also streamlines complex workflows and provides a centralized repository to drive transparency across end-to-end workflows.”

By using K2’s low-code development platform, Orion Registrar has been able to achieve:

Centralized end-to-end workflow data: Through the years Orion has amassed immense amounts of data around their auditing consultants and customers, and by leveraging K2 they will be able to access all the data in one centralized location to perform more intelligent forecasting and job monitoring to further improve customer satisfaction.

Standardization of processes: Using K2, Orion is now automating its operations to support greater efficiency and collaboration across the organization. Standardization of processes allows Orion to save time and money by ensuring operations follow a uniform and automated procedure.

Increased employee productivity: Thanks to K2’s platform, Orion employees have clarity into task priorities and can manage time investments more effectively. This improved efficiency allows managers and employees to better prioritize and oversee the time spent on projects. Time saved can be redirected to customers and other high-priority tasks.

“K2 is committed to simplifying how our customers access and deliver on the promise of digital transformation,” said Dennis Parker, senior vice president of worldwide sales at K2. “We are proud of this partnership and our role in helping Orion Registrar to meet its specific requirements to unify and streamline workflows and data across its organization.”

About K2

K2 , a leader in enterprise low-code application development, enables companies to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100 are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .

