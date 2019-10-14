Alliance Memory Bolsters Product Lineup With New 4Gb High-Speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs

Devices Combine Low 1.2V Power Consumption With Fast Data Transfer Rates to 2400Mbps/pin and 2666Mbps/pin for Increased Efficiency and Performance

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Memory today announced that it has expanded its product offering with a new line of high-speed CMOS DDR4 SDRAMs . For improved performance over previous-generation DDR3 devices, the 4Gb AS4C256M16D4 and AS4C512M8D4 offer lower power consumption and faster data transfer rates in 96-ball and 78-ball FBGA packages respectively.



Compared to DDR3 SDRAMs, the devices released today reduce operating voltages from 1.5V to +1.2V (±0.06V) to increase battery life in portable electronics such as notebook computers, smartphones, and tablets. For increased efficiency and performance in desktop computers and servers, the 256Mb x 16-bit AS4C256M16D4 and 512M x 8-bit AS4C512M8D4 offer up to 16 memory banks and deliver faster clock speeds to 1333MHz for extremely high transfer rates of 2400Mbps/pin (1200MHz) and 2666Mbps/pin (1333MHz).

With minimal die shrinks, the DDR4 SDRAMs provide reliable drop-in, pin-for-pin-compatible replacements for numerous similar solutions — eliminating the need for costly redesigns and part requalification. Offered in extended commercial (0°C to +95°C) and industrial (-40°C to +95°C) temperature ranges, the devices are ideal for the industrial, medical, IoT, automotive, gaming, and consumer markets.

The AS4C256M16D4 and AS4C512M8D4 support sequential and interleave burst types with read or write burst lengths of BL8/BC4/BC4 or 8 on the fly. An auto pre-charge function provides a self-timed row pre-charge initiated at the end of the burst sequence. Easy-to-use refresh functions include auto- or self-refresh. JEDEC- and RoHS-compliant, the devices are lead (Pb)- and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part # Density Organization Package Temp. range (°C) AS4C256M16D4-83BCN 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-83BCNTR* 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-83BIN 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-83BINTR* 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-75BCN 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-75BCNTR* 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-75BIN 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C256M16D4-75BINTR* 4Gb 256Mb x 16 96-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-83BCN 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-83BCNTR* 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-83BIN 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-83BINTR* 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-75BCN 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-75BCNTR* 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA 0 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-75BIN 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA -40 to +95 AS4C512M8D4-75BINTR* 4Gb 512Mb x 8 78-ball FBGA -40 to +95

*Reel packaging

Samples of the new 4Gb DDR4 SDRAMs are available now. Production quantities will be available in November 2019, with lead times of eight weeks.

