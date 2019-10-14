Predictive Laboratories Launches FertilityDX™

Genetic testing service now available to identify causes of infertility and guide personalized fertility treatments

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Laboratories , a wholly owned molecular and genetic diagnostics company of Predictive Technology Group (OTC Pink: PRED) focused on hard-to-detect diseases, women’s health and infertility, announces the launch of FertilityDX™, a comprehensive genetic testing service that identifies barriers to healthy pregnancy and birth, allowing doctors to tailor fertility treatments. The test launch will be formally announced at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2019 Scientific Congress and Expo , Oct. 12-16 in Philadelphia.



“For the one in eight couples who struggle with infertility, trying to have a child can be financially, physically and emotionally exhausting—largely because the couple doesn’t know why they are having difficulty conceiving,” said Kenneth Ward, M.D., Laboratory Director of Predictive Laboratories. Dr. Ward is a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology, perinatology, clinical genetics and molecular genetics. “Our desire is to arm couples considering assisted reproductive technologies (ART) with an understanding of the genetic and medical obstacles that may be affecting their fertility and provide doctors with genetically relevant information to help their patients have a healthy baby.”

FertilityDX provides information by evaluating three key areas: contributors to (or causes of) infertility, risks of pregnancy complications, and risks for serious genetic conditions in offspring.

FertilityDX supports both physician and patient throughout the entirety of the treatment process. Patients are provided with pretest counseling and clear and relevant test results. Physicians get an easy-to-understand final report and access to a variety of genetics consultants. The test will be launched in select fertility clinics across the United States, offering couples access to the most comprehensive genetic service to date.

About Predictive Laboratories

Predictive Laboratories’ discoveries in molecular and genetic diagnostics focus on unmet needs in women’s health, infertility and other diseases. Predictive Laboratories offers earlier detection of disease through genetic assessment to guide personalized precision medicine. Leveraging its vast genetic database, Predictive Laboratories enables the discovery of genes and gene mutations that identify hard-to-diagnose and detect diseases and their prognosis.

The Company’s proprietary tests include ARTguideTM and FertilityDXTM. ARTguide is a blood test that assesses a woman’s endometriosis risk and other genetic causes of infertility in order to optimally navigate the path towards conception. FertilityDX is a comprehensive test and service, using the parental genetic assessment as the map to guide the journey to successful pregnancy and a healthy newborn. Predictive Laboratories’ tests are processed at the Company’s state-of-the-art CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory, equipping physicians with the robust diagnostic tools to provide personalized treatment for their patients. For more information, visit www.predictivelabs.com .

About Predictive Technology Group, Inc.

Predictive Technology Group aims to revolutionize and personalize precision patient care. The Company’s entities harness predictive gene-based analytics to develop genetic and molecular diagnostic tests, as well as companion therapeutics, to support a patient from diagnosis through treatment. The companies’ tests and products empower clinicians to provide their patients with the highest level of care. Predictive’s subsidiaries include Predictive Laboratories, Predictive Biotech and Predictive Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.predtechgroup.com .

