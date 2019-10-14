Daré Bioscience to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Johnson, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



The 2019 Bio Investor Forum at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, California, on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at 2:45 pm PDT.





The Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 3:15 pm EDT.

A live webcast of Ms. Johnson’s presentation at the Dawson James conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Daré’s website at http://ir.darebioscience.com . Following the live broadcast, a replay will be available through November 12, 2019.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the advancement of innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that expand treatment options, improve outcomes and facilitate convenience for women, primarily in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility.

Daré’s product portfolio includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a hormone-free, monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; DARE-BV1, a unique hydrogel formulation of clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis via a single application; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone replacement therapy following menopause. To learn more about Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using its investor relations website (http://ir.darebioscience.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré uses these channels to communicate with its investors and the public about the company and other company-related matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts on its investor relations website: www.darebioscience.com.

