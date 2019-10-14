ADT Further Expands Mobile Reach with Lyft Partnership

Rider and Driver Safety Enhanced with Turnkey Ride Sharing Pilot

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers, today announced a partnership to integrate mobile safety solutions into the Lyft platform . Extending ADT’s safety and technology to mobile applications will bring an additional layer of security to Lyft’s rideshare experience.



With ADT’s mobile safety platform, Lyft seeks to give riders and drivers more peace of mind. The pilot will focus on an ADT-powered safety feature within the Lyft app that will discreetly connect Lyft users who feel unsafe - by voice or SMS chat - with a security professional at one of ADT’s owned and operated monitoring centers. After contacting the user, or if there is no response, the ADT security professional will alert authorities as needed so they can arrive at the user's location, equipped with detailed incident information.

“As a rideshare company with an exceptional commitment to rider and driver safety, Lyft is the ideal partner for ADT,” said Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT. “We look forward to working closely with the Lyft team as together we bring our industry-leading technology to rideshare riders and drivers. We continue to leverage our deep expertise, technology and the trusted ADT brand to expand our reach into new areas of security beyond the home and business. Partnering with Lyft broadens our exposure while enabling ADT to further realize our mission and belief that people deserve to be safer and more secure wherever they are.”

ADT’s data-driven mobile safety solution provides Lyft with a platform to extend the safety and security of ADT’s professional monitoring services to its users within its mobile app experience. Beginning in early 2020, Lyft intends to pilot the ADT mobile safety solution in nine U.S. markets including Chicago, Los Angeles and New Jersey, with potential to implement nationally to Lyft’s 30 million riders and 2 million drivers.

“When it comes to safety, there is no better partner for Lyft than ADT,” said Ran Makavy, EVP and Chief Product Officer of Lyft. “We are extremely excited to enter into this partnership, and look forward to a meaningful, industry-leading collaboration.”

About ADT

ADT is a leading security and automation provider serving residential and business customers across the United States and Canada. Ranked as the #1 Smart Home Security Provideri, ADT delivers advanced technology-based security and automation solutions for home, work, and beyond, and provides peace-of-mind to its customers, who know they are covered by ADT’s reliable and efficient customer service. ADT offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. Its products integrate with more than 150 innovative, intuitive, and safe smart home devices to fit every customer’s needs. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, ADT is a purpose-driven company backed by approximately 19,000 employees, more than 200 sales and service locations, and 12 owned and operated monitoring centers connecting customers to lifesaving support for today’s ever-changing security needs, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

