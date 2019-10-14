Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH ORANGE, NJ , Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Daron Evans, President & CEO, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When: Monday, October 14, 2019 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Nephros, Inc.

Nephros is a commercial stage company that develops and sells high performance water purification products to the medical device and commercial markets. Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (e.g., Legionella, Pseudomonas) and viruses from water, providing barriers that assist in improving infection control in showers, sinks, and ice machines. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of endotoxins and other biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and patients.

Nephros filters, including AETHER™ brand filters, improve the taste and odor of water and reduce biofilm, bacteria, and scale build-up in downstream equipment. Nephros and AETHER™ products are used in the health care, food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets.

For more information about Nephros, please visit our website at www.nephros.com.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: Kirin Smith, President PCG Advisory, Inc. (646) 863-6519 ksmith@pcgadvisory.com Andy Astor, COO & CFO Nephros, Inc. andy@nephros.com (201) 345-0824



