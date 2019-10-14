Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$527.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%.



Dialysates & Replacement Fluids, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Dialysates & Replacement Fluids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$29.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$62.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Dialysates & Replacement Fluids will reach a market size of US$42.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$96.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Bellco Societa Unipersonale a r.l

Chongqing Shanwaishan Science and Technology Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KgaA

Infomed SA

Medica SpA

Medical Components, Inc.

Medites Pharma Spol. S.R.O.

Medtronic PLC

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Tianyi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady Growth

Dialysates & Replacement Fluids Dominate the Market, Disposables to Register the Fastest Growth

Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH) Leads the Market, CVVHDF to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Europe and US Hold the Largest Share, China to Witness Fastest Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Worldwide Continuous Renal Replacement Market by Leading Players (2018): Market Share Breakdown of Revenues for Baxter, Fresenius Medical Care, and Others

Future Endeavors in CRRT

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury to Drive Market Growth

Rise in Aging Population, Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Region (in Thousands): 2017

Rising Incidence of Diabetes: A Key Risk Factor for Acute Kidney Failure

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Drive Market Growth

Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries

Advancements in CRRT Machines: Designed for Reliable and Safe Treatment

Technological Advancements to Bolster Market Growth

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Miniaturization and Wearable Technology Forays into Acute Renal Replacement Domain

Reimbursement Scenario

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/deyu7m

