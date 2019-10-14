Synthetic Paper Technologies and Global Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Paper: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:

An overview of the global markets and technologies for synthetic paper

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Coverage of cavitated and clay-coated films and multilayer lamination and coextrusion

In-depth analysis of various printing processes, including lithographic printing, gravure printing, flexographic printing, letterpress printing, and digital printing

Overview of synthetic paper additives, such as clays, titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, talc and silicas

Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hop Industries Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Taghleef Industries (TI), Transcendia and Valeron Strength Films

Synthetic paper is more durable than its conventional counterpart. At the same time, synthetic paper poses a considerable dilemma in terms of eco-friendliness. On the positive side, it reduces the pressure on conventional wood-based paper and contributes to conservation. It is widely acknowledged that deforestation prevention is a major driver of the synthetic paper industry.



On the negative side, synthetic paper employs non-biodegradable material, so its impact on the overall health of our planet is debatable. The other factor is the use of petroleum in the production of synthetic paper and the global movement towards decreasing use of petroleum and its derivatives. There are additional issues related to pricing, which will limit the application of synthetic paper to long-duration applications. Dilemmas such as these will continue to limit the adoption of synthetic paper in spite of its obvious operational benefits.



The favorable characteristics of synthetic paper open doors for its several applications that place a premium on durability. For reasons explained in the report, packaging is not considered in the purview of the report. That caveat notwithstanding, the number of existing and potential applications of synthetic paper continues to expand. Companies continue to introduce uses such as underwater scientific survey papers, wine-proof tags, door-hangers, football playbooks (and many other related uses: books used in boating, gardening and bathtubs) and maps.

Additional benefits of synthetic paper include their support for targeted composition of clay and resin to alter the dyne level depending on the application requirement. Similar adjustments can be made for opacity levels, gauge thickness and UV inhibition with greater precision compared to wood pulp-based paper.

Given the greater demands on paper printing in challenging environments, the drive towards increase in market size will triumph over the inhibiting factors. Synthetic paper is reported to exhibit high opacity while retaining a matte finish and bright look. It also improves the efficiency of printing by offering resistance to static charges and avoiding double feeding.



Synthetic paper is a two-tiered market comprising the initial products to replace fiber-based paper and the more recent materials, which are led by labels/tags replacing fiber-based paper versions. Paper production is segmented into a variety of categories led by printing/writing/publishing. Packaging, newsprint and tissue paper make up the remainder.



Packaging segments include shipping sacks, grocery and other bags, while printing/writing/publishing are led by uncoated free sheet and coated papers, with uncoated groundwood and bleached bristols (a type of paper) comprising the bulk of the remainder.

The report covers the following synthetic paper materials:

Polypropylene

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Polyester

Polystyrene

Others (predominantly Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC))

The scope of this study is global. The global market is broken down by material. Individual material type is broken down, further, by application (labels/tags and non-labels) and by geographic region: the Americas, Europe/Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).



This report is organized in the following manner:

Chapter 2: Executive Summary presents a high-level view of the synthetic paper shipment market in terms of end-use.

Chapter 3: Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies presents a comprehensive view of the history of synthetic paper development. It explains the benefits and challenges associated with the synthetic paper industry. It also covers the manufacturing methods and material characteristics of synthetic paper variants. The chapter explains the salience of various parameters associated with synthetic paper evaluation.

Chapter 4: Applications of Synthetic Paper takes a closer look at various applications in a qualitative and quantitative manner.

Chapter 5: Regional and Material Markets dives into quantitative analysis. The chapter covers dynamics associated with individual geographic regions and applications in the context of materials markets.

Chapter 6: Patent Analysis analyzes U.S. patents granted in areas that are relevant to the synthetic paper.

Chapter 7: Company Profiles provides an overview of the synthetic paper industry. The chapter also describes leading companies in the synthetic paper domain.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Pricing Considerations

Chapter 3 Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies

History and Introduction

Technology Overview

Properties of Synthetic Paper

Printing on Synthetic Paper

Benefits of Synthetic Paper

Challenges Confronting Synthetic Paper

History and Background of Synthetic Paper

Major Contributors to the Synthetic Paper Evolution

Manufacturing Methods

Internal Manufacturing

Surface Coating

Surface Treatment

Film Laminate

Material Overview

Film/Sheet Material

Microporous Polymers

Microporous Films

Market Overview

Resins and Synthetic Paper

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Flexible Plastic Film Fabrication Technology

Film Extrusion

Other Primary Film Processing Methods

Film Casting

Blown Films

Calendering

The Process of Film Conversion

Polymer and Film Orientation

Commercial Aspects

Biaxial Orientation: the Tenter Frame

Tabular Orientation Process

Corona Treatment

Cavitated and Clay Coated Films

Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion

Lamination

Coextrusion

Optical Properties of Papers/Films

Testing of Paper and Paperboard: Optical Properties

Basic Technology

Contribution of Fillers

Film Thickness Units

Synthetic Paper Additives

Clays

Titanium Dioxide

Calcium Carbonate

Talc

Silicas

Other

Printing Process and Printing Inks

Performance Requirements

Ink Selection

Drying of Printing Inks

Specific Printing Processes

Lithographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexographic Printing

Letterpress Printing

Digital Printing

Printing on Plastics

Specifics

Comparison with Printing on Paper

Multiple Industrial Print Technologies Helpful in Printing on Plastics

Problem of Low Surface Energy of Plastic Substrates

Latest Approaches in Synthetic Paper Printing

Inks

Drying Issues

Static Control

Other Problems and Solutions

Whiteness, Opacity and Printability

Formulation Techniques

Common Formats

Role of Converters

Concept of Waterproof Paper

Soft Polyesters

Rigid Polyesters

Woven Fabric Paper

Satin Acetate Fabric Face Stock

Other Types of Waterproof Paper

Test Methods for Synthetic Paper

Government Paper Specifications Standards

Chapter 4 Applications of Synthetic Paper

Market Overview

Defining the Synthetic Paper Market

Clarity and Opaqueness

Various Definitions of Synthetic Paper

Labels and Tags

Use

Labels

Tags

Film Producer Response

Label/Tag Environmental Considerations

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Flexible Packaging

Commodity Plastics

Non-Label Applications

Cards

Menus

Maps/Charts

Other Applications

Synthetic Paper Currencies

Graphic Arts

Chapter 5 Regional and Material Markets

The Thickness Dilemma

Geographic Regions

Regional Overview

Material Dynamics

Market Penetration Considerations

Marketing Efforts Essential

Polypropylene

HDPE

Polyester

Polystyrene

Other Materials

Chapter 6 Patent Analysis

Introduction

Trends by Functional Category

Trends by Year

Trends by Country

Trends by Assignee

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Synthetic Paper Market Scenario

Integrated Film Fabricators

Vertical Integration

Horizontal Integration

Non-integrated Film Fabricators

Distributor Firms

Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



A. Schulman

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

American Profol Inc.

Arjobex Sas

Avery Dennison

Bestrade Precision

Contract Converting

Cosmo Films

Domtar

DuPont

Elastin International

Europapier

Flexcon

Formosa Polychem

Fresco Printpack

Fusion Digital Paper

Granwell Products

Guangzhou Zhenge Adhesive

HOP Industries Corp.

Junish Composites

Kaveri Metallizing And Coating

Mark Products Llc

Masterpiece Graphics (MGX)

Mdv Papier GmbH

Multi-plastics Inc.

Nan Ya Plastics Corp.

Neenah Inc.

Nekoosa Coated Products

Novacell Hellas

Now Plastics Europe

Plastics Suppliers Inc.

Pluss Polymers/Pluss Advanced Technologies

Ppg Industries Inc.

Relyco Sales Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Shanplast Enterprises

Suprabha

Synthogra

Taghleef Industries (Ti)

Taiwan Lung Meng

Toyobo

Transcendia

Treofan Group

Valeron

Veritiv

Vitopel

Yupo Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1cbiy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.