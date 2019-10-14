Synthetic Paper Technologies and Global Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for synthetic paper
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Coverage of cavitated and clay-coated films and multilayer lamination and coextrusion
- In-depth analysis of various printing processes, including lithographic printing, gravure printing, flexographic printing, letterpress printing, and digital printing
- Overview of synthetic paper additives, such as clays, titanium dioxide, calcium carbonate, talc and silicas
- Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Hop Industries Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Taghleef Industries (TI), Transcendia and Valeron Strength Films
Synthetic paper is more durable than its conventional counterpart. At the same time, synthetic paper poses a considerable dilemma in terms of eco-friendliness. On the positive side, it reduces the pressure on conventional wood-based paper and contributes to conservation. It is widely acknowledged that deforestation prevention is a major driver of the synthetic paper industry.
On the negative side, synthetic paper employs non-biodegradable material, so its impact on the overall health of our planet is debatable. The other factor is the use of petroleum in the production of synthetic paper and the global movement towards decreasing use of petroleum and its derivatives. There are additional issues related to pricing, which will limit the application of synthetic paper to long-duration applications. Dilemmas such as these will continue to limit the adoption of synthetic paper in spite of its obvious operational benefits.
The favorable characteristics of synthetic paper open doors for its several applications that place a premium on durability. For reasons explained in the report, packaging is not considered in the purview of the report. That caveat notwithstanding, the number of existing and potential applications of synthetic paper continues to expand. Companies continue to introduce uses such as underwater scientific survey papers, wine-proof tags, door-hangers, football playbooks (and many other related uses: books used in boating, gardening and bathtubs) and maps.
Additional benefits of synthetic paper include their support for targeted composition of clay and resin to alter the dyne level depending on the application requirement. Similar adjustments can be made for opacity levels, gauge thickness and UV inhibition with greater precision compared to wood pulp-based paper.
Given the greater demands on paper printing in challenging environments, the drive towards increase in market size will triumph over the inhibiting factors. Synthetic paper is reported to exhibit high opacity while retaining a matte finish and bright look. It also improves the efficiency of printing by offering resistance to static charges and avoiding double feeding.
Synthetic paper is a two-tiered market comprising the initial products to replace fiber-based paper and the more recent materials, which are led by labels/tags replacing fiber-based paper versions. Paper production is segmented into a variety of categories led by printing/writing/publishing. Packaging, newsprint and tissue paper make up the remainder.
Packaging segments include shipping sacks, grocery and other bags, while printing/writing/publishing are led by uncoated free sheet and coated papers, with uncoated groundwood and bleached bristols (a type of paper) comprising the bulk of the remainder.
The report covers the following synthetic paper materials:
- Polypropylene
- High-density polyethylene (HDPE)
- Polyester
- Polystyrene
- Others (predominantly Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC))
The scope of this study is global. The global market is broken down by material. Individual material type is broken down, further, by application (labels/tags and non-labels) and by geographic region: the Americas, Europe/Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC).
This report is organized in the following manner:
- Chapter 2: Executive Summary presents a high-level view of the synthetic paper shipment market in terms of end-use.
- Chapter 3: Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies presents a comprehensive view of the history of synthetic paper development. It explains the benefits and challenges associated with the synthetic paper industry. It also covers the manufacturing methods and material characteristics of synthetic paper variants. The chapter explains the salience of various parameters associated with synthetic paper evaluation.
- Chapter 4: Applications of Synthetic Paper takes a closer look at various applications in a qualitative and quantitative manner.
- Chapter 5: Regional and Material Markets dives into quantitative analysis. The chapter covers dynamics associated with individual geographic regions and applications in the context of materials markets.
- Chapter 6: Patent Analysis analyzes U.S. patents granted in areas that are relevant to the synthetic paper.
- Chapter 7: Company Profiles provides an overview of the synthetic paper industry. The chapter also describes leading companies in the synthetic paper domain.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
- Pricing Considerations
Chapter 3 Synthetic Paper: Evolution and Technologies
- History and Introduction
- Technology Overview
- Properties of Synthetic Paper
- Printing on Synthetic Paper
- Benefits of Synthetic Paper
- Challenges Confronting Synthetic Paper
- History and Background of Synthetic Paper
- Major Contributors to the Synthetic Paper Evolution
- Manufacturing Methods
- Internal Manufacturing
- Surface Coating
- Surface Treatment
- Film Laminate
- Material Overview
- Film/Sheet Material
- Microporous Polymers
- Microporous Films
- Market Overview
- Resins and Synthetic Paper
- Polyethylene
- Polypropylene
- Polyester
- Polystyrene
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Flexible Plastic Film Fabrication Technology
- Film Extrusion
- Other Primary Film Processing Methods
- Film Casting
- Blown Films
- Calendering
- The Process of Film Conversion
- Polymer and Film Orientation
- Commercial Aspects
- Biaxial Orientation: the Tenter Frame
- Tabular Orientation Process
- Corona Treatment
- Cavitated and Clay Coated Films
- Multilayer Lamination and Coextrusion
- Lamination
- Coextrusion
- Optical Properties of Papers/Films
- Testing of Paper and Paperboard: Optical Properties
- Basic Technology
- Contribution of Fillers
- Film Thickness Units
- Synthetic Paper Additives
- Clays
- Titanium Dioxide
- Calcium Carbonate
- Talc
- Silicas
- Other
- Printing Process and Printing Inks
- Performance Requirements
- Ink Selection
- Drying of Printing Inks
- Specific Printing Processes
- Lithographic Printing
- Gravure Printing
- Flexographic Printing
- Letterpress Printing
- Digital Printing
- Printing on Plastics
- Specifics
- Comparison with Printing on Paper
- Multiple Industrial Print Technologies Helpful in Printing on Plastics
- Problem of Low Surface Energy of Plastic Substrates
- Latest Approaches in Synthetic Paper Printing
- Inks
- Drying Issues
- Static Control
- Other Problems and Solutions
- Whiteness, Opacity and Printability
- Formulation Techniques
- Common Formats
- Role of Converters
- Concept of Waterproof Paper
- Soft Polyesters
- Rigid Polyesters
- Woven Fabric Paper
- Satin Acetate Fabric Face Stock
- Other Types of Waterproof Paper
- Test Methods for Synthetic Paper
- Government Paper Specifications Standards
Chapter 4 Applications of Synthetic Paper
- Market Overview
- Defining the Synthetic Paper Market
- Clarity and Opaqueness
- Various Definitions of Synthetic Paper
- Labels and Tags
- Use
- Labels
- Tags
- Film Producer Response
- Label/Tag Environmental Considerations
- Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
- Flexible Packaging
- Commodity Plastics
- Non-Label Applications
- Cards
- Menus
- Maps/Charts
- Other Applications
- Synthetic Paper Currencies
- Graphic Arts
Chapter 5 Regional and Material Markets
- The Thickness Dilemma
- Geographic Regions
- Regional Overview
- Material Dynamics
- Market Penetration Considerations
- Marketing Efforts Essential
- Polypropylene
- HDPE
- Polyester
- Polystyrene
- Other Materials
Chapter 6 Patent Analysis
- Introduction
- Trends by Functional Category
- Trends by Year
- Trends by Country
- Trends by Assignee
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
- Synthetic Paper Market Scenario
- Integrated Film Fabricators
- Vertical Integration
- Horizontal Integration
- Non-integrated Film Fabricators
- Distributor Firms
- Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- A. Schulman
- Agfa-Gevaert N.V.
- American Profol Inc.
- Arjobex Sas
- Avery Dennison
- Bestrade Precision
- Contract Converting
- Cosmo Films
- Domtar
- DuPont
- Elastin International
- Europapier
- Flexcon
- Formosa Polychem
- Fresco Printpack
- Fusion Digital Paper
- Granwell Products
- Guangzhou Zhenge Adhesive
- HOP Industries Corp.
- Junish Composites
- Kaveri Metallizing And Coating
- Mark Products Llc
- Masterpiece Graphics (MGX)
- Mdv Papier GmbH
- Multi-plastics Inc.
- Nan Ya Plastics Corp.
- Neenah Inc.
- Nekoosa Coated Products
- Novacell Hellas
- Now Plastics Europe
- Plastics Suppliers Inc.
- Pluss Polymers/Pluss Advanced Technologies
- Ppg Industries Inc.
- Relyco Sales Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Shanplast Enterprises
- Suprabha
- Synthogra
- Taghleef Industries (Ti)
- Taiwan Lung Meng
- Toyobo
- Transcendia
- Treofan Group
- Valeron
- Veritiv
- Vitopel
- Yupo Corp.
