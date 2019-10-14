Global Tortillas Industry

Tortillas market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 9%. Tortilla Mix, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.3 Billion by the year 2025, Tortilla Mix will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$508.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$411.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tortilla Mix will reach a market size of US$563.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bimbo Bakeries USA; Gruma SAB de CV; Liven S.A.; Mexican Food Specialties, Inc.; Mission Foods; Ole Mexican Foods, Inc.; Signature Flatbreads Ltd.; Tyson Mexican Original, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Tortillas Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Tortillas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Tortillas Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Tortillas Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Tortilla Mix (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Tortilla Mix (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Tortilla Mix (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Pre-Cooked Tortilla (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Pre-Cooked Tortilla (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Pre-Cooked Tortilla (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Frozen Tortilla (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Frozen Tortilla (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Frozen Tortilla (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Tortilla Chips (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Tortilla Chips (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Tortilla Chips (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Corn (Source) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Corn (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Corn (Source) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Wheat (Source) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Wheat (Source) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Wheat (Source) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Gluten-Free (Claim) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Gluten-Free (Claim) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Gluten-Free (Claim) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Low-Carb (Claim) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Low-Carb (Claim) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Low-Carb (Claim) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Tortillas Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Tortillas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Tortillas Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Tortillas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Tortillas Market in the United States by Source: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Tortillas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Tortillas Market in the United States by Claim: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Tortillas Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Tortillas Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Tortillas Historic Market Review by Source

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Tortillas Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Tortillas Historic Market Review by Claim in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Tortillas Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Claim for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Tortillas Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 50: Tortillas Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Claim for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Tortillas Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Claim for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Tortillas Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Tortillas Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Claim for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Tortillas Market by Claim: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Tortillas Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in

%) for 2019 & 2025

Table 64: European Tortillas Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 65: Tortillas Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: European Tortillas Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 68: Tortillas Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 71: Tortillas Market in Europe in US$ Million by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Claim: 2018-2025

Table 74: Tortillas Market in Europe in US$ Million by Claim: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: Tortillas Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: French Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Tortillas Market in France by Source: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Tortillas Market in France by Claim: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Claim: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Tortillas Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009

VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Tortillas Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: German Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Tortillas Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: German Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 94: Italian Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Tortillas Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: Italian Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Tortillas Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Claim for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Tortillas Market by Claim: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 104: Tortillas Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: United Kingdom Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Tortillas Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Claim for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Tortillas Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 112: Spanish Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Spanish Tortillas Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Tortillas Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Spanish Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Tortillas Historic Market Review by Source

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Tortillas Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Tortillas Historic Market Review by Claim in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Tortillas Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Claim for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 121: Russian Tortillas Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Tortillas Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 123: Russian Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Russian Tortillas Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Tortillas Market in Russia by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Tortillas Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Tortillas Market in Russia by Claim: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 130: Rest of Europe Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 131: Tortillas Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Europe Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Europe Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 134: Tortillas Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Claim: 2018-2025

Table 137: Tortillas Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Claim: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 140: Tortillas Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Tortillas Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Tortillas Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Tortillas Market in Asia-Pacific by Claim: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis by

Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 151: Tortillas Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Australian Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Australian Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Tortillas Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Tortillas Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 160: Indian Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Indian Tortillas Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: Tortillas Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Indian Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Tortillas Historic Market Review by Source in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Tortillas Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Tortillas Historic Market Review by Claim in

US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Tortillas Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Claim for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 169: Tortillas Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 170: South Korean Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Tortillas Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Tortillas Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 174: Tortillas Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Tortillas Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 177: Tortillas Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tortillas: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Tortillas Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tortillas: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Tortillas Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Tortillas: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Claim for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Tortillas Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Tortillas Market Share Analysis

by Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 187: Latin American Tortillas Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 188: Tortillas Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Latin American Tortillas Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Latin American Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Tortillas Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Tortillas Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Claim for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Tortillas Market by Claim:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 199: Argentinean Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 200: Tortillas Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Argentinean Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Argentinean Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 203: Tortillas Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Claim: 2018-2025

Table 206: Tortillas Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Claim: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 208: Tortillas Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Brazilian Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Brazilian Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Tortillas Market in Brazil by Source: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Tortillas Market in Brazil by Claim: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Tortillas Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 217: Tortillas Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Mexican Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Mexican Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Tortillas Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Tortillas Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 226: Rest of Latin America Tortillas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Tortillas Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 228: Rest of Latin America Tortillas Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Tortillas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Tortillas Market in Rest of Latin America by Source:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Tortillas Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Tortillas Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Tortillas Market in Rest of Latin America by Claim:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Tortillas Market Share

Breakdown by Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 235: The Middle East Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 236: Tortillas Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 237: The Middle East Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 238: The Middle East Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: The Middle East Tortillas Historic Market by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: Tortillas Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Tortillas Historic Market by Source

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Tortillas Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Tortillas Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Tortillas Historic Market by Claim

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Tortillas Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Claim for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 247: Iranian Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Tortillas Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 249: Iranian Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Iranian Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2018-2025

Table 251: Tortillas Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Tortillas: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Claim for the Period

2018-2025

Table 254: Tortillas Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Claim for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Tortillas Market Share Analysis by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 256: Israeli Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 257: Tortillas Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Israeli Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Israeli Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 260: Tortillas Market in Israel in US$ Million by Source:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Tortillas Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Claim: 2018-2025

Table 263: Tortillas Market in Israel in US$ Million by Claim:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Claim:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 265: Saudi Arabian Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 267: Saudi Arabian Tortillas Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Tortillas Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Tortillas Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Claim for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Tortillas Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Tortillas Market by Claim: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 274: Tortillas Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: United Arab Emirates Tortillas Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 276: Tortillas Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Tortillas Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Tortillas Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 279: Tortillas Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Tortillas Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Tortillas Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 282: Tortillas Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 283: Tortillas Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Rest of Middle East Tortillas Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 285: Rest of Middle East Tortillas Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Tortillas Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: Rest of Middle East Tortillas Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 288: Rest of Middle East Tortillas Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Tortillas Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Claim for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East Tortillas Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Claim: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East Tortillas Market Share Breakdown

by Claim: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 292: African Tortillas Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 293: Tortillas Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 294: African Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: African Tortillas Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 296: Tortillas Market in Africa by Source: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 297: African Tortillas Market Share Breakdown by Source:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: African Tortillas Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Claim: 2018 to 2025



