Global Interior Design Industry

Interior Design market worldwide is projected to grow by US$109. 3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 7%. Residential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$151.9 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$7.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$31 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AECOM; Areen Design Services Ltd.; CallisonRTKL Inc.; Cannon Design; DB&B Pte Ltd.; Gensler; Gold Mantis Technical Works LLC; Hirsch Bedner Associates; HKS, Inc.; HOK Group, Inc.; Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.; Leo A Daly; M Moser Associates; NBBJ L.P.; NELSON & Associates Interior Design and Space Planning, Inc.; Perkins Eastman; Perkins+Will; Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP’s ("SOM"); Stantec, Inc.; Wilson Associates


IV. COMPETITION

AECOM
AREEN DESIGN SERVICES LTD.
CALLISONRTKL INC.
CANNON DESIGN
DB&B PTE LTD.
GENSLER
GOLD MANTIS TECHNICAL WORKS LLC
HIRSCH BEDNER ASSOCIATES
HKS, INC.
HOK GROUP, INC.
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.
LEO A DALY
M MOSER ASSOCIATES
NBBJ L.P.
NELSON & ASSOCIATES INTERIOR DESIGN AND SPACE PLANNING, INC.
PERKINS EASTMAN
PERKINS+WILL
SKIDMORE, OWINGS & MERRILL LLP’S (SOM)
STANTEC, INC.
WILSON ASSOCIATES

V. CURATED RESEARCH
