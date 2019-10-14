Global Mobile Video Optimization Industry
Mobile Video Optimization market worldwide is projected to grow by US$333. 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 4%. Source Optimization, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Video Optimization Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817939/?utm_source=GNW
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$477.2 Million by the year 2025, Source Optimization will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Source Optimization will reach a market size of US$24.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$94.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Akamai Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Flash Networks Ltd.; MediaKind; Nokia Corporation; Openwave Mobility, Inc.; Qwilt; Vantrix Corporation.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817939/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Video Optimization Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
